Letters to the Editor

Our debt
It’s not “if” on reparations, but how much the city of Tulsa and the historically segregationist/racist state of Oklahoma should pay.
Obviously, that is for the three survivors and all the identifiable descendants.
Reparations need to create economic opportunity for historically Black areas, address poorer access to health care and acknowledge historically disadvantaged schools.
Tulsa and the state should be directly investing in medical and dental clinics, universal health insurance, secondary schools, free tuition for massacre descendants at Oklahoma colleges and universities, interest-free loans for new and existing businesses, and home loans, especially considering the racist policies of redlining.
The statute of limitations should be waived for all historic massacre insurance claims and should be paid by those insurance firms, and where defunct, by the city and state in amounts adjusted for inflation.
One survivor recently asked for $100,000. The city of Tulsa paid $300,000 and $8 million in just two recent cases of police misconduct.
In this context, $1 million per survivor is hardly unreasonable.
It doesn’t matter that “your people” weren’t here then. We all enjoy the benefits of Tulsa’s economic engine (that includes Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs); this debt is all of ours.
It should have been fixed in 1921, or any decade since then.
Acknowledge. Apologize. Atone. Now.
Tom Neal, Tulsa
Moral duty
It is necessary that the horrors of 1921 be uncovered and put on display. And long past time for it to happen.
But as an old, white Tulsan, I was also shocked to learn that Black Wall Street was not destroyed just once.
The people built the Greenwood District back and better after the devastation. It thrived again in the 1940s and 1950s.
Urbanization in the 1960s and onward and the construction of Interstate 244 bulldozed out the heart of Black Wall Street. This is an ongoing attack.
Outsiders have taken ownership of the former black property. They still seek to make profit out of it while shutting out the descendants of the people who built the area into a famous success.
Tulsa as a city supported the mob that murdered black people and burned down their homes, churches and businesses in 1921.
Since then, Tulsa supports activities that steal opportunities from our Black neighbors.
Tulsa owes reparations and equity to the people of north Tulsa. It is a moral duty.
Karen Fleming, Tulsa
Jarring time
My family has deep roots in Tulsa; my paternal great-grandparents were allotted land just north of Tulsa, and my maternal grandparents moved to Tulsa during the World War II era.
I’ve always known Oklahoma, and Tulsa, specifically, has a complicated history.
My paternal grandmother’s birth certificate places her birth in 1899 in IT, or Indian Territory. We heard stories of the KKK activities in Oklahoma, and we knew about a so-called “riot,” as it was referred to previously.
Our family has a personal connection to that horrible event.
We were warned about unscrupulous non-Indians who would do just about anything to get ahold of Indian land or oil and gas royalties, with the blessing of the U.S. government.
Who could have ever foreseen that those awful times would be examined so publicly at the same time, as events commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are occurring during the making of the movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon”?
These memories are painful and jarring to the spirit, but also bittersweet.
I love Tulsa, with all its rich beauty and, with all its blemishes and scars.
I never imagined it would be so difficult to hear about our history through the eyes of those who never set foot here, or experienced any of what makes Tulsa so remarkable.
Be kind with one another as we navigate these painful, healing times. The worst of times are far behind us.
Katherine Pratt, Skiatook
Mention it
The phrase, “Don’t mention it,” has been used in a myriad of contexts and purposes.
I thought of it as I perused the numerous news articles and TV programs describing how the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre had been swept under the rug for 10 decades, and only now is being revealed to our generation.
“Don’t mention it” also describes our Legislature’s bill to disallow responsible public school instruction about U.S. and Oklahoma history: slavery, the Trail of Tears and the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Sadly, Gov. Kevin Stitt willingly signed it into law.
The “Don’t mention it” phrase also describes an unwilling U.S. Senate, including Oklahoma’s two senators, to authorize an independent commission to shine a light on the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6.
If we “don’t mention” these painful incidents, will they go away? Will our citizens, especially our young, ever learn the truth?