Letters to the Editor

Happy memory
I want to thank Barry Fugatt for his delightful synopsis of his visit with his wife to the Evangeline Oak in south Louisiana (“Barry Fugatt: Evangeline Oak has romantic history,” June 13).
For me it brought back happy memories of my participation in the Tulsa Public Schools junior high class Evangeline Project, led by my English teacher, Mrs. Berndette Alio, in 1958.
The project included reading and discussion of the poem written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and illustrations drawn by some talented classmates.
William Penglase, Tulsa
Police trust
In the June 28 story “As policing becomes ‘a job less than a career,’ retention challenges paramount for Tulsa agencies”, I totally agree with Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg’s comment that “the overwhelming majority” of officers are doing a good job.
However, the problem is not so much the few police who commit crimes against people that they are supposed to protect but the officers who cover up the crime.
For example, officers in Chicago lied to Internal Affairs investigators after they witnessed a fellow officer shoot a young Black man 17 times, saying he showed aggressive actions that made the officer fear for his life.
Police dash cam video that was released a year later showed the man ignore police officers, turn his back and walk away when the officer started shooting.
That is the problem: Police officers always protecting other officers, no matter what.
That attitude is becoming untenable since the invention of smartphones, dash cams and body cams.
As long as police officers continue doing that, people will condemn all officers, believing each is just as guilty as the officer who committed the crime.
A good start toward reestablishing trust between citizens and police would be a citizens review board that would review every use-of-force incident and make it public.
When things are hidden, distrust builds.
Timothy Richley, Owasso
Not helping
Having received his GOP standing orders to weaponize the southern border as a political issue, Sen. James Lankford tweets the following on June 30:
“President Trump is right — the wall works. It’s beyond time to return to President Trump’s policies and end the Biden Border Crisis.”
Former President Donald Trump, rallying on the border on June 30, falsely complained that his (originally) promised wall of 2,000 miles was only months away from completion.
Trump claimed credit for 450 miles of wall construction.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported, as of Jan. 6, that since January 2017, 453 miles of wall were worked on, but only 80 miles of border wall construction were built in places where a wall previously didn’t exist.
Also, 373 miles of wall were worked on to replace or upgrade barriers that already existed.
Mexican financial contribution that candidate Trump promised would be 100%: zero.
Lankford longs for the Trumpian policy based on cruelty: making a situation more miserable for desperate folks coming here than the situation they fled.
Presumably, mistreatment would halt the flow, the Trump administration seemingly theorized.
Ripping young children from mothers and leaving folks to be preyed upon by gangsters on the other side of the border were Trump policies that Lankford was willing to undermine an election to continue.
The situation is serious and needs to be addressed, but Lankford’s contributions amount to less than zero.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
Voting rhetoric
It was disheartening to see the Tulsa World editorial position 100% behind the For the People Act and criticizing our senators for voting against it (“Oklahoma senators vote against For the People Act,” June 26).
The first problem is the Constitution supports the states for making their rules for elections.
There is so much rhetoric thrown around that the states are suppressing the vote. No one wants to do that, but what we want is honest and fair elections.
You can’t have that without verification that the person voting is actually the registered voter.
Nothing is ever brought up about not showing an ID to get the COVID-19 vaccination. No articles have been written screaming and hollering about that.
Early voting is great, and we offer that. It has shown we don’t need 15 days of it.
To me, it is like anything else for a person.
If voting is important to an individual, that person will do what it takes to get it done.
The media in our area are consistently informing the public of registration deadlines.
I believe all votes should be cast by Election Day, including absentee. Our state does a great job.
The states being questioned just want the registered voter to be the one voting and not have a long drawn out election.
Open voting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. is ample time for everyone to cast their vote.
David Jones, Broken Arrow