Letters to the Editor

Inauguration Day
January 2021 will, no doubt, go down in history as one of the most significant months in the history of our nation, especially as it pertains to politics.
During this month there have already been two historic Wednesdays before Inauguration Day. And we thought 2020 was historic.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, we had our country’s first insurrection in over 200 years! And the first incited by a sitting president.
The deadly riot on our nation’s capital by MAGA, Q-Anon Trumpsters will make that very sad day a part of America’s history.
Wednesday, Jan. 13, was the first time a U.S. president has been impeached for a second time. We’ve now had three presidents impeached, but twice is an all-time record.
Another first: The vote in Congress was the most bipartisan ever.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, will certainly make the history books. The oldest person to ever be elected president will be inaugurated.
And, even more historic, the first female vice president will assume office. She’ll also be the first Black person to hold that office.
To assure the peaceful transfer of power, there are more armed soldiers surrounding the U.S. Capitol building than in Afghanistan and Iraq combined.
Miles of barriers and riot vehicles are in place to prevent the possibility of another insurrection like we witnessed during the riot.
If something historic takes place on Jan. 27, a second letter on this topic to the Tulsa World may be justified.
Personally, I’m hoping for a very non-historic day.
Nick Aston, Tulsa
American strength
America has been in existence for about 240 years. It was born of a revolt by brave people who wanted personal, religious and economic freedom.
It has endured a civil war, world wars, depressions, natural disasters and health pandemics.
I am more than 80, which means that I have been a citizen of this wonderful country for one-third of its life.
Also, one-third of our presidents have been elected in my lifetime: seven Republicans and Joe Biden will be the eighth Democrat.
That my choice for president may or may not have won the election does not spell disaster for our country.
It is not weaker than it was during the Civil War, Depression, 9/11 and when terrorized by diseases like smallpox and infantile paralysis.
Instead of trying to change the world by destroying property and costing lives, let’s put our trust in God, have faith in the U.S. Constitution and do our protesting at the ballot box.
Kenneth Willits, Claremore
Irresponsible
I would be more impressed by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullins’ admonitions to “learn to debate better,” quit “fanning the flames” and “agree to disagree” if I had not heard him say, the day before the Capitol riot, that he will always believe Joe Biden is an “illegitimate president” even if the Electoral College vote is upheld.
This is not just being hard-headed; it is irresponsible leadership.
To those who are still in denial, it’s simple: President Donald Trump got a record number of votes, but Biden got way more.
No need to fantasize about evil cabals with miraculous powers to control everybody who worked hard for a free and fair election.
Allegations of fraud are not evidence. There have been more than 50 opportunities in court to prove those claims, and all of them have failed.
Trump lost, time to get over it.
Beverly Braunlich, Tulsa
Retaining power
President Donald Trump instigated a riot on our nation’s Capitol and then stood and watched as Congress was assaulted.
He delayed action in the hopes that the riot would physically remove enough of Congress to let him take over and restore law and order.
He was willing to sacrifice the lives of our members of Congress in order to maintain his power. To ignore what happened is an invitation to attack democracy.
If you can’t put the welfare of the nation above the ranting and ravings of Trump and his supporters who have demonstrated a total disregard for life and peace, then perhaps this experiment in democracy won’t work.
We all survive or perish as a group. We can’t survive by name-calling, denigrating others or putting others down.
We survive and thrive by helping each other, by caring and sharing, by loving our neighbor.
Trump’s actions are not those of a leader of a country. They are purely self-involved and for the retention of his power.
Please be a decent human being and protect our beautiful country.
David D. Durand, Coweta