Save OETA

I am at a loss over Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to eliminate funding for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. I have watched OETA for over 50 years, starting with “Sesame Street” and continuing today with “Antiques Roadshow,” “Firing Line,” “Nova,” “Travels with Rick Steves” and local programs such as “Sunup,” “Oklahoma Gardening,” “Back in Time” and “Oklahoma News Report.”

My adult children have watched OETA throughout their lives, and my grandchild has recently started to watch “Sesame Street” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

I urge everyone to write your legislative representatives to override the veto.

For the sake of all Oklahomans, please save OETA!

Ron May, Broken Arrow

Best programming

That’s it! God help the people of Oklahoma, especially children, who are going to be victims of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s obsession with anything related to, or even hinted about, lesbians and gay people.

I think it shows rather sick thinking in 2023 for a supposedly educated man, our governor, to defund Oklahoma Educational Television based on the opinion that programs such as “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” or “Clifford the Big Red Dog” indoctrinates children to becoming LGBTQ+.

As a mother, grandmother and former early childhood teacher, I am surprised — and saddened — because OETA supplies all of the best in programming in documentaries, gardening information and travels to interesting places in the world!

Too bad Stitt doesn’t watch OETA. He could learn a lot.

Molly Schneider, Tulsa

Another PAC option

The Performing Arts Center in Tulsa is 50 years old and is in need of a major overhaul. The City of Tulsa is proposing to spend $79 million on it in the Improve Our Tulsa 3 package.

I have enjoyed many events there, and it has been an asset to the city.

At this point it would be good to consider other options, such as acquiring and renovating the old municipal auditorium (now the Tulsa Theater, formerly the Brady Theater).

The current PAC has always been an ugly duckling. At least the old theater has potential for some character.

The old theater could become the crown jewel of the revitalization of the Arts District. Its place in the city’s history is unquestioned.

It’s unknown if this would cost more or less than the current PAC, but the finished product would be far better. The current PAC has smaller venues that the old theater lacks. However, at this very moment, an old, historic church is being renovated into just such a small theater.

Obviously, politics are a huge part of the puzzle, as the current PAC staff would have to be reimagined.

Most importantly, it would be a step (however small) in rebuilding north Tulsa.

Robert Knight, Tulsa

Who’s next?

I commend Tulsa World editorials editor Ginnie Graham for her spot-on editorial “America has lost its ever-loving mind“ on April 23. The longer our leaders hide their heads in the sand and the more unrestricted access they provide to guns, the more people will die.

It’s time for the Republican supermajority in our Legislature to start doing their jobs for the people of this state.

Who is next — your child, your spouse, your best friend, you?

Claudia Vandiver, Tulsa

Pure hogwash

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s threat to shut down Oklahoma Educational Television Authority funding because he believes “its programming sexually indoctrinates Oklahoma children” is, to put it mildly, pure hogwash.

Once again, it’s his way or the highway. If anything, this ridiculous stance perfectly illustrates the abject stupidity of the Oklahoma Republican Party. Its new mantra should read: “If we can’t win your hearts, we’ll force you to.”

Too bad the GOP can’t devote their obviously ample free time to more critical social issues such as medical care, teacher pay, workplace safety, a decent minimum wage, ad nauseum.

Joel Genung, Bixby

Government overreach

This is how it all starts, folks. The governor wants to ban Oklahoma Educational Television Authority because he believes some content sexualizes and indoctrinates our kids.

Talk about government overreach.

In the governor’s efforts to keep kids in the dark, soon there will be nothing left to ban.

Normally, parents or guardians have a say in what is watched on TV in the household, not the governor. It’s also called freedom of choice.

In my plug for OETA, I love traveling Europe with Rick Steves, learning from Ken Burns documentaries, enjoy concerts and the Saturday night OETA Movie Club. I watched “The Bird Cage” not too long ago, and it is still hilarious.

Pam Inkster, Tulsa