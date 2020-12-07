Letters to the Editor

Tax money

A recent letter, “Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries,” (Dec. 1), brings up some interesting arguments.

In Marxist theory, socialism is the stage following capitalism in the transition of a society to communism. People forget that America is a republic.

A republic is where the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly by them. The head of the government is an elected president.

The Democrats are calling for equality, which means they want everything evenly proportioned, which under a free society is unattainable without communism.

If you look at the ideals of the far left Democrats, they want free health care for all, free education for all, etc., which would be controlled by the government. That is the start of socialism.

The Affordable Care Act, known as “Obamacare,” is actually a form of socialism.