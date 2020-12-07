Letters to the Editor

Tax money
A recent letter, “Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries,” (Dec. 1), brings up some interesting arguments.
In Marxist theory, socialism is the stage following capitalism in the transition of a society to communism. People forget that America is a republic.
A republic is where the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly by them. The head of the government is an elected president.
The Democrats are calling for equality, which means they want everything evenly proportioned, which under a free society is unattainable without communism.
If you look at the ideals of the far left Democrats, they want free health care for all, free education for all, etc., which would be controlled by the government. That is the start of socialism.
The Affordable Care Act, known as “Obamacare,” is actually a form of socialism.
All the programs listed in the letter, such as Social Security, are programs that everyone pays into and, in essence, are only being returned the money they paid.
People pay into Medicare and Medicaid. Most of the other things are all taxpayer-funded, such as parks, police, fire departments, playgrounds and education.
As I stated, we are a republic, and people have fought and died for this country to remain a republic.
All the money that the government deals with is public money.
H.R. “Cris” Ford, Muskogee
Editor’s Note: Medicaid covers only eligible low-income Americans.
Liberal Socs
Liberal ideology wouldn’t be so hard to swallow if the ones preaching it were not so snobby, condescending and rude.
It’s almost as if the Socs from the book “The Outsiders” are now lecturing everybody else on how to make the world a more compassionate place.
Come to think of it, could the term “Soc” have been short for “social club” or even “socialist”?
Perhaps the spoiled Socs of the mid-20th century have evolved into the liberal snowflakes who are driving the gears of social change today.
Only, they’ve traded in their Mustangs for Hybrids, and they tend to eat sushi rather than from the old Pennington’s Drive In.
On the flip side, I guess the Greasers have evolved into meth addicts and copper thieves. And they have traded their switchblades for AK47s.
My, isn’t progress beautiful.
Andrew Dennehy, Hominy
Editor’s Note: In “The Outsiders,” written by Tulsan S.E. Hinton, the term “Soc” refers to Socials, or “west side rich kids.” In the movie version, the wealthy families lived on the south side.
Set expectation
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign boldly promoted his pro-life stance, yet each day Oklahomans are unnecessarily dying because of his inaction.
Pleading with people to wear a mask is not working; we need a mandate.
For those fighting cancer, being told to “just stay home” is not realistic.
Even if some are fortunate to have sick leave or disability so they can be home, what about their spouses? Their children? The grandparents who help out?
Could everyone in your household stop all interaction with the outside world? Is that a reasonable request so others can avoid masks?
Some say, “Only God knows when it’s our time. We can’t stop living.” No one is asking for that.
We are asking for precautions that would allow greater freedom for us all.
For those who are religious, our faith is not diminished by taking care of those around us; it’s what we’re called to do.
We don’t drive 120 mph because we know it endangers people. We certainly wouldn’t try to defend that behavior with an argument that reckless driving doesn’t always result in death, blithely offering the trooper skewed statistics alongside the highway.
Most Oklahomans would comply with a mandate. When we set an expectation, most will meet it.
What if your neighbor needed space in your tornado shelter? Would you shrug and say, “If it’s your time, it’s your time,” or make room?
Caring for others is not a political issue; it’s a moral one.
If we really value life, now is the time to show it.
Robin Fuxa, Stillwater
