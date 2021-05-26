Letters to the Editor

Change
voting
Currently, we are voting for the lesser of the two evils, either Republican or Democrat, and lately the results are bad.
So, here we are today. What’s wrong?
Is it the way we hold primaries and the general elections? It does seem the two parties don’t have any incentive to work together and solve our problems.
Business leader Katherine Gehl and economist Michael E. Porter studied the problem and determined Congress is not broken and is working just like it was designed.
But this system just doesn’t allow for compromise and the real results we need.
In their book (“The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy”), they cite polls showing 60% to 70% of voters are not happy with the work of their representatives but kept re-electing them.
They found the answer to fixing this mess was right in front of our eyes.
Our Founders gave all states the right to hold elections of their choice. That simple.
Out of this was developed final-give voting tied together with ranked instant runoff voting.
Alaska passed final four voting last year. Other states currently have ranked instant runoff, and states, including Wisconsin, are working to have it on their next ballot.
Other states, not Oklahoma yet, have passed laws to use this innovative simple voting concept
All candidates, regardless of party have an equal chance. Ranked-choice voting eliminates the stronghold that exists with major parties.
Cecil Sterne, Cleveland
Bill’s
intent
Speaking of House 1775 recently, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum declared, “To me, it’s remarkable that this is even a subject of controversy.”
To paraphrase Pink Floyd, Bynum is “all in all … just another brick in the wall!”
Bynum’s pronouncement completely ignores the legislative intent that is driving this and like legislation nationally: anxiety over Black Lives Matter, the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and, at least in Oklahoma, discomfort at the heightened awareness of the Tulsa Race Massacre in advance of its centennial.
Our mayor’s offhanded dismissal of concerns about the bill that limits discussion of race in Oklahoma classrooms is either blithely ignorant, foolishly naive or intentionally cruel.
Bynum is smarter than that; he knows what the Oklahoma Legislature intended when it created the bill and what Gov. Kevin Stitt intended when he signed it.
Our state lawmakers want to squelch free inquiry and serious historical scholarship because the honest truth about our nation’s racist history makes them “uncomfortable.”
Stitt’s denial of the racist intent of the bill is unsurprising; I am disappointed in Bynum’s nonchalant dismissiveness.
All in all, Bynum is just another brick in the wall, the wall that has kept us from seeing the world as it was, has been and still is for far too long.
Stan Trout, Tulsa
Investigate
fully
I am asking Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to vote to approve an investigation into the events that occurred at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6.
I am not asking that they vote to convict or even take a position. I do believe our nation needs to understand the specific actions and those responsible for this reprehensible day in our history to ensure it never happens again.
Like millions of Americans, and for that matter the world, I sat at home in horror and watched the events unfold.
Events that resulted in multiple deaths and will forever tarnish our great nation. For these reasons alone, it is critical for a full bipartisan investigation.
It is doubtful that criminal charges will ever materialize from the investigation. But, in the end, history will document indisputable facts.
Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that Congress and probably the Senate will vote along party lines. Those on the left are hopeful a full investigation will implicate President Donald Trump and others, while those on the right are hopeful that the events will simply fade away and not effect Trump or future election outcomes.
As a voting Republican for over 40 years, I do not feel this is a partisan issue.
It is quite simply an historical issue that must be investigated and documented.
Bob Murphy, Jenks