Letters to the Editor

Intense week
We drove to Tulsa for the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
From the candlelight vigil to the Economic Empowerment Conference, the dedication of Greenwood Rising to two fine meals at Wanda J’s and a historic haircut at Tee’s Barber Shop from the master Willie Sells — it was an intense, productive and humbling week.
Our pre-tour of the Greenwood Rising History Center provided more depth and context, more appreciation for the real story of Greenwood — a narrative that did not die after the massacre, nor the depression, nor after the decimating forces of urban renewal.
But it lives, a narrative that is still being written.
We have such respect for the people who have dedicated years of hard work to bring this buried history to a place of honor and remembrance, to now allow thousands and thousands of people to bear witness.
On our last evening, listening to jazz on a bench in Guthrie Green, watching as white couples and Black couples, white families and brown families and Black families, sat side-by-side on blankets and lawn chairs, on soft grass under a setting sun, it would be easy, even tempting, to imagine that the emotional pain and economic devastation of the massacre had been addressed and resolved.
But, in reality, there is still much work to be done.
We only hope that Tulsa can be a model for justice and righteous action long delayed.
Susan Kraus and Frank
Barthell, Lawrence, Kansas
Lacking care
Medicaid expansion is welcomed, but children with complex medical needs are receiving reduced care in Tulsa.
Two decades ago, Hillcrest Medial Center purchased 75-year-old Children’s Medical Center, which included 12 professionals.
It was downsized, and after 12 years, eventually closed. They first closed inpatient services for complex medical needs, and then outpatient services as well.
To define the reduction in health care for complex medical needs in the Tulsa area, in 1998-2001 there were four pediatric neurologists, five developmental pediatricians and two geneticists.
Now there are only two neurologists and no geneticists and no developmental pediatricians, now that I have retired.
Children with complex medical needs are not included as part of current privatizing. They used to be funded by state and federal programs and private philanthropy.
Both state medical schools and all four hospitals refused designated federal funds for our complex medical needs children.
Private attempts at individual sites have dwindled to no sites with a designated program for these children.
Research has just proven that adequate care for complex medical needs children requires a designated program with the above mentioned specialists.
There is no designated program for these children here in Tulsa.
Edward Gustavson, M.D., Broken Arrow
TU’s future
No challenge confronting the University of Tulsa’s new administration is more significant than the task of rebuilding the complex network of relationships that was responsible for TU’s academic excellence, and that was severely damaged by the failed True Commitment reorganization effort.
The reestablishment of trust within the university will require adherence to a new conception of shared governance that actualizes past rhetoric regarding the indispensability of faculty expertise, the essential contributions of TU’s staff and the unique perspectives of our students.
To convince TU alumni to recommit to supporting administrators, faculty, staff and students as we meet future challenges, the parties involved in a more meaningful practice of shared governance must revisit recent decisions to diminish or terminate programs since those cuts were based on the flawed metrics of True Commitment.
Those who reexamine program reductions or cancellations must also take to heart an insight that arts and sciences students and alumni vigorously championed during the debacle of True Commitment — that academic disciplines are interdependent, and a proper understanding of such fields as politics, history, economics and psychology requires the humanistic perspectives of philosophy, theater, languages and the arts.
While much is uncertain regarding TU’s future, one observation upon which the new administration can rely is that a managerial style that compensates for the failings of the recent past will inspire a receptive group of stakeholders that is anxious to contribute to the university’s resurgence.
Jeffrey Hockett, Tulsa
Omitting assault
I recently received Rep. Kevin Hern’s regular email roundup of events and actions in his role as District 1 representative.
I appreciated the summary, but there was an omission. In the summary, there was not one mention of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
With the omission, it is as if the assault is considered over and past by Hern.
A U.S. Senate committee issued a report on the security failures and shortcomings at the U.S. Capitol that allowed the breach and assault to occur.
The report did not investigate the underlying causes and planning that led to the assault.
In the Capitol assault, threatened were a presidential vote already certified by all 50 states, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.
For these reasons, an independent commission consisting of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats is needed to address the causes and planning.
If the country closes the book on the Capitol assault without an investigation of its causes, it is as if the assault was not serious and treats it as if it never happened.
My fear is that if the country does not treat the Capitol assault with the gravity of an independent commission to root out its causes, then the country will invite further assaults on our government with broader goals than just overturning a certified presidential election.
Charlie Transue, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Jeffrey Hocket is a professor in the Department of Political Science at TU.