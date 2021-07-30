Letters to the Editor

OESC problems
I have been trying to get my unemployment insurance payments from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission for three weeks.
I was just told that the reason my payments are not being paid is because the agency did not have a copy of my Social Security card or Oklahoma driver’s license.
I went to the local office three weeks ago and gave them those pieces of identification. Now workers are still saying the agency doesn’t have them.
An agent on the phone says she cannot even tell where to put that information on the website.
This problem is not COVID-19 related.
Daniel Cook, Tulsa
Prevention
The verb “prevent” means to act before something (bad) happens — in order to avoid it.
I am thoroughly frustrated that a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic and six months into the vaccine rollout, we now have a variant that is much more transmissible, much more deadly and affecting much younger people than the original virus.
Thank you, Republicans, for all this freedom!
While some people were exercising the right to ignore the virus — and all the advice from medical professionals surrounding it — the virus was literally learning how to reinvent itself for a huge comeback performance, bigger and badder than ever.
I have seen stories from every reputable news outlet about young people, 30s and under, who have either died, lost a spouse or child, or are in the hospital still fighting for their lives with COVID-19.
Critically ill patients are pleading to be given the vaccine.
But when your lungs are failing and you are about to be put on a ventilator, it is too late for the vaccine, which is meant to prevent the infection in the first place.
You have to exercise faith and take the shot before you are infected, much like brushing your teeth and having regular cleanings in order to prevent root canals.
I don’t know anyone who would exercise their freedom to skip brushing and check-ups, then say to the dentist who is revving up the drill, “I think I’ll have that cleaning after all!”
Diana Keathley, Tulsa
Left leaning
The Tulsa World July 25 headline “Spike strips led to crash” is a blatant example of the paper’s left-leaning editorialization of a news story.
The crash was caused by Arron Turner Starks’ stealing an automobile and failing to stop when engaged by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Place the blame where it belongs: on the perpetrator.
Kenneth J. Smith, Tulsa
Mandate vaccines
Why must we suffer through a half page op-ed piece from Congressman Frank Lucas about the importance of being vaccinated (“I’m vaccinated against COIVD-19, and you should be, too ... as soon as possible,” July 26)?
Where are the voices of Congressman Kevin Hern and Sen. Jim Inhofe?
I do not believe the people of Oklahoma need to be lectured. They need to be led.
If our governor feels compelled to eliminate benefits to workers who are unwilling to work for what are less than living wages, then the least he can to is send this message: If you want to get government benefits, get vaccinated.
If you want a government paycheck get vaccinated.
Indeed, Gov. Kevin Stitt should compel every employer in this state to mandate vaccinations of their employees.
Edward Moore, Tulsa
Editor’s note: In March, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe tweeted: “It shocks me that one in three American adults is saying they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve heard it directly from the experts — the vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage all Americans to get it when it’s their time.” Rep. Kevin Hern received the vaccine in December, and he has on multiple occasions encouraged Oklahomans to consult with medical professionals to make the best decision for their health regarding the COVID vaccine.
True gift
Thank you to the U.S. Thank you to the scientists, researchers, government officials and thousands of citizens who participated in the trials before the vaccine was officially available.
Thank you to the administrators who organized the vaccination process and the many sites becoming available.
Thank you to the volunteers who helped facilitate details from encouraging residents to handling traffic patterns at the sites.
We received our vaccinations in February, and we consider the COVID-19 vaccine a true gift.
Kerry and Gail Randolph, Tulsa