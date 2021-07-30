Letters to the Editor

OESC problems

I have been trying to get my unemployment insurance payments from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission for three weeks.

I was just told that the reason my payments are not being paid is because the agency did not have a copy of my Social Security card or Oklahoma driver’s license.

I went to the local office three weeks ago and gave them those pieces of identification. Now workers are still saying the agency doesn’t have them.

An agent on the phone says she cannot even tell where to put that information on the website.

This problem is not COVID-19 related.

Daniel Cook, Tulsa

Prevention

The verb “prevent” means to act before something (bad) happens — in order to avoid it.

I am thoroughly frustrated that a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic and six months into the vaccine rollout, we now have a variant that is much more transmissible, much more deadly and affecting much younger people than the original virus.

Thank you, Republicans, for all this freedom!