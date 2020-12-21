Letters to the Editor:

I have heard it said that the downfall of the U.S. would come from within. History shows that socialism does not work. A good example is our neighbor to the south, Venezuela.

China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, (no civilian firearms in these countries) are waiting to see what wonderful handouts await them from the socialist-led U.S.

Sponsored by some of the wealthy liberal left, they are working under the guise that “we know what is best for you.” Same thing that was told to Native Americans.

Those people who do not accept responsibility, want to live off the government and seek to have someone make their decisions for them welcome theses socialist leaders.

Sadly, these people will not be aware of the socialist boot that will be on the throat of the U.S.

I hope that our country can survive these socialist want-to-be rulers and will continue to be a free country.

Bill Stroud, Glenpool

Enablers

In 1797, George Washington was the most popular and revered man in the country.

No one even ran against him for president. He could have proclaimed himself president for life.