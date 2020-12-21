Letters to the Editor:

Protect life
In an article published in the Tulsa World on Feb. 6, 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed his convictions on abortion (“Gov. Kevin Stitt reaffirms pro-life stance, declaring ‘life begins at conception’ during Rose Day address”).
Stitt, a father of six, said one of the reasons he ran for office was to protect life.
“This is an issue we want to be No. 1 in,” Stitt said. “We want to be No. 1 in protecting life in the U.S.”
Do his convictions only apply to the unborn? If he truly wants “to be No. 1 in protecting life” why won’t he issue a mask mandate to protect the lives of all Oklahomans?
Teri Griffin, Oklahoma City
Price of service
Veterans truly embody the best aspects of what it means to be an American: selfless service for people you will never meet, or indomitable courage under some of the most extreme conditions that a human being could experience.
These are only a few values represented by these brave women and men.
However, this willingness to serve comes at a price, scars that cannot be seen with trauma that cannot be understood.
This is why I hope and pray that for those who find this holiday season to be harder to bear than expected, it is imperative that you seek help!
Sometimes, help can be as simple as finding a willing ear to listen from someone who understands the invisible scars that civilians simply cannot.
For that, I can say that the kindhearted folks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 near downtown are a cut above the rest. It provides a safe, accommodating environment.
But sometimes things are not as simple as an ear willing to listen.
The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that veterans are 50% more likely to commit suicide then the average American. Those numbers are only going up.
Of the 342,000-plus veterans in Oklahoma, please do not become one of the 22 veterans who die from suicide every day.
If you need someone, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.
Matthew Stevenson, Tulsa
Socialism
It is really sad that just a little over 75 years ago the U.S. fought a great world war to defeat socialism, and now it appears that the U.S. has elected a socialist president.
I have heard it said that the downfall of the U.S. would come from within. History shows that socialism does not work. A good example is our neighbor to the south, Venezuela.
China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, (no civilian firearms in these countries) are waiting to see what wonderful handouts await them from the socialist-led U.S.
Sponsored by some of the wealthy liberal left, they are working under the guise that “we know what is best for you.” Same thing that was told to Native Americans.
Those people who do not accept responsibility, want to live off the government and seek to have someone make their decisions for them welcome theses socialist leaders.
Sadly, these people will not be aware of the socialist boot that will be on the throat of the U.S.
I hope that our country can survive these socialist want-to-be rulers and will continue to be a free country.
Bill Stroud, Glenpool
Enablers
In 1797, George Washington was the most popular and revered man in the country.
No one even ran against him for president. He could have proclaimed himself president for life.
So it was on March 4, 1797, when John Adams and President Washington came out of the House chamber in Philadelphia. Adams came out first, followed by Washington.
Everyone knew we had a new president. The first successful succession of power.
So it was for 223 years. We don’t jail our political enemies, assassinate our political opponents or call the press “enemies of the people.”
For the first time in our history, the president talks about fraudulent elections and is contesting the election.
But it isn’t just President Donald Trump. He has plenty of enablers such as Oklahoma Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Kevin Hern.
They voted against impeachment and are now ready to destroy our democracy. They love their cushy congressional jobs so much. They don’t have the backbone to stand up to Trump.
And, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter signed onto a lawsuit to circumvent the election.
I think of all the Americans who lost their lives in all the wars. Trump calls them losers and suckers.
I think Republican members of our congressional delegation are losers and suckers.
Lawrence Kemper, Monkey Island
