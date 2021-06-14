Letters to the Editor

Slow down
Every time I take the Creek Turnpike home to Sapulpa, I have to pass through a work zone to get on the Turner Turnpike.
I follow the reduction in speed signs carefully because my husband and his crew work in work zones just like that.
Imagine my frustration and fear when I see people tearing through there not bothering to slow down a bit, jeopardizing the lives of those men and women working so close to traffic.
Heaven forbid a worker steps out while a reckless and self-centered driver speeds through. It could cause someone’s death or life-altering injury.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says people are complaining about so many tickets being written in these zones.
If you are complaining, it’s because you’re doing something wrong.
Show some respect for the workers trying to make your driving life easier, as well as the families who want to see their loved one come home each night in one piece.
No one is so important or busy they can’t slow down for the men and women doing such dangerous work.
Think of how your family would be affected if you are arrested for vehicular manslaughter or sued for a life-altering injury you caused.
It’s about more than just you. Slow down in the work zones; my husband’s life may depend on it.
Liz Dobson, Sapulpa
Protect oil
I am writing this letter on behalf of the Pittsburg County Democrat Club and myself regarding the assault on oil and gas production in Oklahoma and the U.S. by President Joe Biden and the liberal left of the Democrat Party.
At a recent meeting of the Pittsburg County Democrat Club, I brought up that Biden’s energy policy is directly opposite to the feelings of many Oklahomans, who have an interest in the oil and gas business.
Biden’s proposal is to limit or eliminate horizontal fracking, cease leasing and drilling on federal lands and curtail construction of pipelines throughout the U.S. Most of those in attendance were in agreement 100%.
In addition to the proposals listed above, there is a move in Congress to eliminate percentage depletion from the royalty owners. This is the only tax break that the royalty owners receive on their oil and gas income.
If percentage depletion is removed, it would result in a tax increase for many of the royalty owners who make less than $400,000 per year.
Oil and gas is important to Pittsburg County and Oklahoma, and we must stand united and oppose any legislation or proposals that seek to curtail, diminish or eradicate the oil and gas industry in Oklahoma and U.S.
Richard C. Lerblance, Hartshorne
Editor’s note: Richard C. Lerblance served as a Democratic member of the Oklahoma Senate from 2002 to 2012.
Funding schools
Kudos to Tulsa voters for their strong approval of the recent Tulsa Public Schools bond election.
It is heartening to see that kind of support for our public schools. Strong turnout or not, the outcome pumps new energy into a public school community in need of good news.
Heartiest congratulations to Superintendent Deborah Gist, her staff and the entire TPS community.
That need is nationwide as the far right passion for school choice, charter schools and voucher systems continues to grow.
A very different case arises in Oklahoma in the Epic Charter Schools audit. The report reveals millions of taxpayer dollars targeted for public education remain insufficiently accounted for by Epic.
The audit is growing in legal significance and taking on a profoundly disturbing odor. Of note is how Epic Youth Services, a subcontractor and recipient of a significant portion of the funds in question, is owned by the two men who founded the school.
Contrasted with strong support Tulsa voters showed for bonded improvements throughout TPS, the Epic audit illustrates just one of many dangers in privatizing public education.