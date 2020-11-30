Letters to the Editor

One term
Thank you for the editorials on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 wherein you acknowledge Gov. Kevin Stitt’s efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis and then state that he didn’t go far enough (“Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma needs a mask mandate now. The state’s health and economic future are at risk,” “Stitt’s comments about TPS are inaccurate and hurtful to staff“).
The Nov. 20 editorial pointed out Stitt wasn’t helping Tulsa Public Schools when he pressures them to go back to in class attendance.
How many Oklahomans have died due to his unwillingness to mandate masks? 500? 1,000?
Stitt lacks courage and wisdom.
Coupled with his disastrous attack on tribal gaming and his simpleton approach to tribal sovereignty, he appears oblivious to tribal concerns and shows a disregard for the people of Oklahoma.
He hasn’t had the political will to fund the people’s vote for Medicaid expansion. He has cheaply weaseled by trying to rob the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, which voters saw through.
Stitt needs to step up and support a tax increase and begin providing the better health service Oklahomans voted for and deserve.
Stitt has proven in two years that the thought that businessmen make good governors is simply not true.
Stitt has a big slogan in “Top 10 state” but doesn’t show the knowledge, management and people skills, or the political will to make it really happen.
Stitt is beginning to look like a one-term governor.
Jerry Butterbaugh, Fairfax
Election reform
There are tens of millions of voters (including myself) who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and we now live in a banana republic.
Indeed there is evidence that massive election fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.
It is imperative for the future of this country to investigate each and every allegation of voter fraud by a nonpartisan commission.
If Trump supporters are wrong and a fair election took place, Democrats should welcome the investigations as a means of legitimizing Joe Biden’s election win.
It is also essential that national election standards be set and applied to all states.
These standards should include the requirement of having a state-issued photo identification to vote in person.
Absentee ballots should include a signature that matches the voter registration and a photocopy of an identification card. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, and ballots should not be mailed to voters who do not request them.
Also, ballot harvesting should be illegal in all states, and only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote.
By implementing these reforms, we can all vote knowing that our vote will be counted and the results can be trusted.
S.S. Gray, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: By federal law, only U.S. citizens can vote. Ballot harvesting refers to ballots being returned by someone other than the voter. In 26 states, a voter is allowed to designate someone else to return their ballot for them, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Face reality
As soon as President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, he continued his run for 2020. His mantra has always been, “The election is rigged if I don’t win.”
He clearly did not win.
There has been no evidence of any fraud or rigged election.
The fraud is Trump and most of the GOP by not congratulating the rightful winner. By stonewalling this process, we can’t go forward.
This is not only ridiculous but dangerous for our country.
Trump has not even governed for the past couple of weeks; he just tweets and pouts because he knows he lost.
Most of the GOP are not conducting themselves with any integrity or respect for the system.
Let’s move on for our democracy; that’s the reality.
Deb Krans, Tulsa
Diversity
Why do people want to change others to fit their ideas and lifestyles instead of just letting them be individuals and enjoying the differences?
Who wants to be a boring, ordinary person, complacently trying to fit the protocols? Embrace real people with passion.
Individuals collectively make a community, which becomes a unique family helping and caring for each other, thus making this a better society.
Everyone has a special gift, but some are so unique it is mistaken for a bad omen.
I think we should stop and listen to higher powers to guide us to a kinder society.
Shouldn’t we stand together instead of pushing and blaming each other because of differences?
God help us each and every one; we need each other because differences make this a better universe.
Laura Hunt, Tulsa
