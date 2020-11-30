Letters to the Editor

These standards should include the requirement of having a state-issued photo identification to vote in person.

Absentee ballots should include a signature that matches the voter registration and a photocopy of an identification card. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, and ballots should not be mailed to voters who do not request them.

Also, ballot harvesting should be illegal in all states, and only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote.

By implementing these reforms, we can all vote knowing that our vote will be counted and the results can be trusted.

S.S. Gray, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: By federal law, only U.S. citizens can vote. Ballot harvesting refers to ballots being returned by someone other than the voter. In 26 states, a voter is allowed to designate someone else to return their ballot for them, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Face reality

As soon as President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, he continued his run for 2020. His mantra has always been, “The election is rigged if I don’t win.”

He clearly did not win.