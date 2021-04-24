Letters to the Editor

Thought provoking
I am not a sports fan. I do not follow any sports teams, and I routinely just flip past the entire Tulsa World sports section unread.
However, somehow and quite some time ago, one of Guerin Emig’s Monday columns caught my eye.
This is the weekly column where he reflects on what made him think, laugh and/or cry during the previous week.
Even though the anecdotes are nearly always sports-related and I rarely fully understand the sports references, I make it a point to read his column each week as I still find it entertaining and thought-provoking.
So while I am not a sports fan, I am a fan of a sports writer.
Thank you, Guerin Emig, for sharing your craft with everyone, fans and non-fans alike.
Laura Welch, Owasso
‘Native’ meanings
This is regarding the April 19 letter “Re-thinking the word ‘native’” about the headline in the Tulsa World “TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp.”
I’m a native Oklahoman.
My grandparents moved here in the early 1900s. My parents were born here. My sister and I were born and raised in Bartlesville. We all have lived our whole lives here.
There is more than one meaning to the word native.
Writers don’t get to claim who gets to use the word native. Native American means one thing and native Oklahoman means something else.
I didn’t get to choose where I was born, but since my family has been here for over 100 years I’m going to proudly claim I’m a native Oklahoman.
Congratulations to Oklahoma native Angie Nelp!
Gene Drake, Tulsa
I am Greenwood
I am the spirit of Greenwood. The massacre was the worst day in my history.
I was the mother who prayed and hid in the bathtub with her children. I was the old man shot in his doorway.
I was innocent people fleeing the destruction rolling up and down their streets.
I was those who wept over their lost family members and their next door neighbors.
I was anger, rage and fear. I waited for friends who never returned. I knew where the mass graves were.
I heard the stories, explanations and lies. Then I didn’t hear anything for a long time.
I am still here.
It will never be like it once was, but there is hope living in Greenwood now.
There are scars from the past, but healing is happening. I don’t hate anymore.
The spirit of Greenwood is about building, not tearing down. About justice and equality for all people.
Our dream is inclusive, not exclusive. There is a determination that the ignorance, hatred and racism, which marked this city’s culture in the 1920s, will not raise its specter ever again.
Can Tulsa see the dawning of a new era? If so, our nation will be impacted by things beyond their expectations and even their imaginations.
This city will be a beacon of restoration and unity.
I am the spirit of Greenwood. I am a part of you.
Feel my pulse, hear my heart. Let the oneness begin.
It will make all of us better.
James Bell, Jenks
Disturbing passport
In an April 15 opinion column “Why vaccine ‘passports’ are a good idea, and they’re here to stay,” writer Doyle McManus of the Los Angeles Times made a case for vaccine passports and how they could become a normal way to participate in society.
However, I and many others find this concept disturbing and un-American.
Segregating society to create a class of people based on vaccine or (supposed) health status should be a red flag to everyone.
In democratic Israel, where the Green Pass has recently been adopted, we see how quickly personal liberties have been removed and intrusive personal tracking laws instituted under the guise of public health.
This is not too far removed from what we see in communist countries, like China, where social credit scores are aggressively used and enforced.
For now, these health passports may be focusing on COVID-19, but once they become widespread, surely additional vaccines and testing for other diseases will be required as well.
While we would not even think about bringing back racially segregated dining sections, vaccinated-only sections are being openly discussed.
If we are tracked and required to carry this type of documentation to exercise our legal rights and freedoms, do we truly live in a free society?
Andrew Revelis, M.D., Bixby