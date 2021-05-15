Letters to the Editor

Fix virtual cost
Epic Charter School should be fully transparent about its expenditures.
It is no surprise, however, that public dollars are being misused when the Legislature, in its wisdom, provides the same amount of funding to a virtual school — that is not subject to class-size limits and is not responsible for the physical safety of its students during the day — as it does to traditional schools that are held to these standards.
If we are paying more for a service than it actually costs to provide, then we shouldn’t be surprised when money is wasted.
For more than 30 years, state funding for public education in Oklahoma had been based on the per-pupil cost of providing the educational services to children in brick-and-mortar schools, until virtual charter schools began.
In addition to transparency, the funding for virtual charter schools should be reduced to match the cost of a virtual education.
Gary Watts, Tulsa
Complete history
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters recent column needs a closer look (“Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing the future,” May 11).
First, since the past is what helps us decide how to act in the future, how does Walters reconcile the historical absence of the Tulsa Race Massacre from school textbooks?
Was that simply an attempt to not make white people feel bad?
Perhaps, I’m pre-judging the intent of supporters of House Bill 1775 in their design and agreement with this law.
If this law will not restrict the teaching of Tulsa’s racial history, then it appears to be meaningless, useless, unenforceable and, thereby, a waste of time.
Second, Walters showed his hand in stating “In order for students to grasp the full lesson of history, students must see both the moments that made America great, as well as those moments we fall woefully short …” against his statement, “Teaching our children to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us is a pretty good place to start.“
I suggest Walters consider replacing the word “rather” with the word “and.” Or is he showing us his prejudice?
Ken Seidel, Claremore
Loving democracy
I was appalled the letter “Deport leftists” on May 10 was even published by the Tulsa World.
It was one of the most divisive, idiotic, far-right extremist letters I’ve read in a long time.
President Donald Trump lost the election by more than 7 million votes and divided this country so badly. His four-year divisive rhetoric caused our Capitol to be breached on Jan. 6, killing and injuring several Capitol police officers.
We are all Americans.
If a person doesn’t like President Joe Biden and the “leftists” to the point of wanting them deported, perhaps that person should leave America for a country that supports a dictatorship or autocratic society.
This is not who we are. We’ve been a democratic society supporting a democracy for over 240 years.
America: Love it or leave it.
G.A. Webster,
Broken Arrow
Better re-entry
The rate at which Oklahoma incarcerates individuals has been an issue for many years.
As we all know, Oklahoma has one of the highest incarceration rates of women in the nation. Out of 10 states with the highest incarceration rate, Oklahoma ranks No. 2 with an incarceration rate of 639 per 100,000 people.
As a way to combat incarceration, re-entry programs can address this issue and provide public safety.
In Oklahoma, House Bill 2729 would give second chances to medium- and high-risk inmates leaving incarceration.
This bill is a pilot prison re-entry program that would provide support to individuals who have experienced incarceration.
The support and services for these individuals would include an individualized plan to self-sufficiency and ongoing case management services. Those services would include housing support, food, clothing, physical and mental health services, substance abuse treatment, identification cards and academic and vocational training.
All of these services are essential to an individual succeeding in life after incarceration.
This bill has the potential to impact a formerly incarcerated person to become a productive citizen of society again.
Tifina Cowan, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: House Bill 2729 passed the House 78-14 and is pending in a Senate committee.