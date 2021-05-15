Letters to the Editor

First, since the past is what helps us decide how to act in the future, how does Walters reconcile the historical absence of the Tulsa Race Massacre from school textbooks?

Was that simply an attempt to not make white people feel bad?

Perhaps, I’m pre-judging the intent of supporters of House Bill 1775 in their design and agreement with this law.

If this law will not restrict the teaching of Tulsa’s racial history, then it appears to be meaningless, useless, unenforceable and, thereby, a waste of time.

Second, Walters showed his hand in stating “In order for students to grasp the full lesson of history, students must see both the moments that made America great, as well as those moments we fall woefully short …” against his statement, “Teaching our children to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us is a pretty good place to start.“

I suggest Walters consider replacing the word “rather” with the word “and.” Or is he showing us his prejudice?

Ken Seidel, Claremore

