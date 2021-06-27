Letters to the Editor

Senior veterans
I read with interest reporter Kevin Canfield’s stories on the Veteran Services USA proposed project to transition a closed hotel into homes for senior veterans.
I served our nation in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 26 years of active duty.
I cannot stress enough how vital a project like this would be for Tulsa-area veterans. I think this project has bigger implications than just the city of Tulsa and the City Council district where it is located.
It will support our senior veterans from the entire Tulsa region with new, safe housing that brings veterans together with other veterans.
I have followed this story closely and discussed it at length among my family and veteran friends.
The overwhelming response is “Why would any neighboring businesses have issues with residences for senior veterans?”
Veterans already live in every neighborhood in every city across Tulsa County. They lift a community, not bring it down.
Our citizens, businesses and other leaders should rally around this project and support those who were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S.
Men and women who served our nation and worked hard all their lives deserve some respite and respect.
David Jackson, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: David Jackson is a retired master sergeant.
Sour 16
The 16th birthday has long been regarded as one of the big milestone birthdays.
When my daughter reached 15½, we spent weeks trying to get an appointment at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety so she could take the permit test.
We even tried twice to get one of the coveted walk-in appointments at the Tulsa Eastgate location including an unsuccessful 5 a.m. arrival.
I began exploring other options and eventually drove four hours roundtrip to Poteau for an appointment made six weeks in advance. She got her permit!
The day for the license arrived, she did her part and passed the test with flying colors. The next step was to wait 24 hours for online records to update and visit a tag agency.
We’ve now had three appointments and five trips to three different tag agencies and still no license.
Workers have attributed their inability to process licenses to lack of staff and systems not updating properly.
One morning we were among 15 customers lined up before 8 a.m. outside a tag office — many customers were adults who had taken time off work — only to have an employee announce, “There will be no driver’s licenses today.”
Nearly everyone walked away frustrated yet, unfortunately, like us, had no choice but to return, again, another day.
Is this a workforce issue, a process issue or both?
I’m not sure, but I’ll close by saying Sweet 16 feels quite sour for many Oklahoma young people right now.
Erica Irvine, Tulsa
Sacred Communion
As an ordained and seminary-trained minister, I am grateful to be part of a faith tradition where we observe the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper every time we gather together.
For those who participate in our weekly Communion, we understand the symbolism and meaning involved with this sacred practice.
The Eucharist is such a part of our movement that a chalice was chosen decades ago to be a public symbol of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
During my time in seminary, I was disheartened to learn how this sacrament had been weaponized over time.
During the early days of the Protestant Reformation, wars were fought over the meaning and symbolism of what took place at the Lord’s table.
While it might seem noble that some would be willing to die for their beliefs, it is an abomination that others would kill over such petty squabbles.
But as an outsider to other traditions, I can only observe with sadness when such a symbolic act that is meant to provide strength and sustenance has been weaponized yet again.
As of this writing, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is working on action to deny Communion to devout Catholics based on political beliefs.
What these bishops fail to understand is that they are not the keepers of the invitation to the table. That invitation comes from Christ alone.
It does not come from any council, synod, presbytery or conference. Christ alone invites and Christ welcomes everyone to the table.
The Rev. Andy Campbell, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The Rev. Andy Campbell is a minister with the Yale Avenue Christian Church.
Hospital disparity
Regarding the June 14 story outlining the expansion of St. Francis South Hospital campus, our local hospitals should be commended for enlarging their footprints to accommodate a growing population.
Saint Francis Hospital CEO Jake Henry Jr. said that their mission was to expand to meet the needs of the community (“Saint Francis Hospital South to begin $250 million expansion, renovation”).
Perhaps the next hospital planned by our local hospital systems should be in the area well documented by both the Tulsa World and the Wall Street Journal to have the greatest need, north Tulsa.
The disparities between north and south Tulsa health care services have been well documented on these pages and include a north Tulsa life expectancy of 11 less years, no hospitals and a significant shortage of physicians.
If existing Tulsa hospitals really want to meet the needs of the community, the next hospital/medical clinic expansion announced in these pages will not be another one in a South Tulsa suburb, but in north Tulsa, where the need is now and has been for generations.
James Cash, Tulsa