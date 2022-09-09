Letters to the editor

Whose side?

At a recent political rally, President Joe Biden finally asked the question on a lot of people’s minds: “Whose side are you on?”

It was directed at politicians who attempted to discredit and defund the FBI, Centers for Disease Control, IRS, Department of Justice and CIA. It was directed at those propagating or condoning violence to overturn the results of a free and fair election, or those continuing to support the previous president in spite of a mountain of evidence that he is not fit to hold public office.

That mountain includes obstruction of justice, inciting mob violence to commit sedition, witness tampering, election interference, illegal solicitation of aid from a foreign agent during an election, misappropriation of public funds, breaking campaign finance laws, perjury, insurance fraud, wire and tax fraud, and, most recently, the illegal handling of top-secret government documents.

Voters should now ask the so-called “law and order” Republicans, like Oklahoma’s congressional delegation who continue to adamantly support a very corrupt ex-president: Whose side are you on?

Their claim of support for everyday Americans rings hollow in the face of their blind obedience to a leader of unprecedented corruption. So now the question falls on the voters: Whose side will you be on?

Will you choose to support candidates who proclaim allegiance to a potential felon or consider voting for new leadership far more inclined to actually represent everyday Americans? This election is not about right versus left, Democrat versus Republican. It’s about right versus wrong, freedom versus tyranny. So, whose side will you be on?

Charlie Cantrell, Tulsa

Questions for Lankford

On Sept. 1, the Tulsa World published an article about Sen. James Lankford's appearance at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's congressional forum (“Lankford discusses ‘we,’” Sept. 1).

When was this event announced? Was it open to the public?

I've wanted to ask Lankford questions since he's been in office. Questions like: Why is he still in office having sworn to God and the Constitution that he would be an "impartial juror" during the first impeachment trial when he gave at least five press conferences during the trial advocating for the defense?

Did he not know what "impartial" meant? And about more recent issues, I'd ask him if he takes classified and top secret documents home, if he thinks the FBI should be threatened, and if he agrees with Sen. Lindsey Graham that there will be "rioting in the streets" if President Donald Trump is arrested? Why hasn't he called for calm?

And finally, I'd like to know as he apologized to Black Tulsans for his outrageous behavior undermining faith in American elections: Where is my apology?

His "we" has never included me. “We should have dialogue on hard issues …" Just not with citizens like me.

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

Money isn’t everything

It was so disheartening to see Tulsa World front page headlines announcing how much money Gov. Kevin Stitt has raised in the upcoming governor’s race compared to his opponents.

Sadly, name recognition is too often the deciding factor in casting votes — those who spend the most money pasting their name all over the state seem to have the edge in winning the most votes.

Since many people don’t have the ability, time, inclination or discernment to research the actual accomplishments of candidates, they conclude that big money equals aptitude and accomplishments.

Politicians know this. In Stitt’s case, nothing could be further from the truth. Big money special interests (rarely the best interests of Oklahomans) also know this.

Despite Stitt’s proclamations to the contrary, Oklahoma ranks at or near the bottom in health care, education, infrastructure, business and so much more. How much “dark money” is in Stitt’s coffers?

Concise reporting on candidates’ qualification and accomplishments (or lack thereof) are important considerations, not how much money they raise. The Tulsa World has historically shown integrity in reporting on candidates’ backgrounds and stances.

Please continue to do so and leave money raised on the back pages. Print headlines about our many crucial issues, and don’t be afraid to call out the lies.

Sandra Welliver, Tulsa