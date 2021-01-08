Letters to the Editor

Speak truth

I watched as protesters attempted to overrun the Capitol building and overthrow our democracy.

Much of this was encouraged by the president, and much of it happened because we lack any type of leadership to speak truth to power.

A glaring example of this was Sen. James Lankford, who betrayed his oath of office, his state and his country by initially encouraging the belief that the election was stolen, despite any evidence.

A man in his position has access to information if there were any actual fraud.

Lankford is an embarrassment to Oklahoma and the country and should be held accountable for it.

Scott Rose, Tulsa

Editor’s note: After initially saying he would oppose some Electoral College votes, Sen. James Lankford later said it was time “to come together and vote to certify the election results.” Oklahoma’s five House members objected to some electoral votes.

Slow warp

So much for Operation Warp Speed!