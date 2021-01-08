Letters to the Editor

Speak truth
I watched as protesters attempted to overrun the Capitol building and overthrow our democracy.
Much of this was encouraged by the president, and much of it happened because we lack any type of leadership to speak truth to power.
A glaring example of this was Sen. James Lankford, who betrayed his oath of office, his state and his country by initially encouraging the belief that the election was stolen, despite any evidence.
A man in his position has access to information if there were any actual fraud.
Lankford is an embarrassment to Oklahoma and the country and should be held accountable for it.
Scott Rose, Tulsa
Editor’s note: After initially saying he would oppose some Electoral College votes, Sen. James Lankford later said it was time “to come together and vote to certify the election results.” Oklahoma’s five House members objected to some electoral votes.
Slow warp
So much for Operation Warp Speed!
Forget exploring strange, new worlds. Had the program moved at President Donald Trump’s version of warp speed, Capt. James Kirk, Mr. Spock, Leonard McCoy and Scotty, in their 5-year mission on the Star Trek Enterprise would barely have made it past the moon.
Michael E. White, Pryor
Outdated
I recently read a Tulsa World editorial on Dec. 13 with the online headline “New FOP leadership needs new tack in dealing with city councilors“ and print headline “Police credibility at risk.”
Their credibility is not at risk. It was lost long ago. They have abused their power long enough.
That is why there is a backlash against the police. No one trusts them anymore.
It’s all about money. The civil asset forfeiture law proves that point.
That law is abused constantly to acquire money for the police and district attorneys.
Our criminal justice system is based on a world that no longer exists. This isn’t the 1930s anymore.
Beating people is no longer acceptable.
Our society is too complex to be approached with 100-year-old attitudes.
We need to redesign our criminal justice system to address our modern world.
Rodger Gibson, Tulsa
Lacking ethics
President Donald Trump was caught on tape trying to rig the election.
During his hour-long call to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, Trump is heard pressuring him to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory or to “just say that you’ve recalculated.”
The ask was accompanied by a threat of legal action if the certified vote count isn’t rescinded. This amounts to a crime.
Raffensperger kept repeating there was no fraud, but Trump refused to hear it.
Thank God there are some Republicans who still have ethics and morals. Unfortunately, U.S. Sen. James Lankford isn’t one of them.
Lankford joined with 11 other senators who initially rejected the electors from so-called disputed states.
Ever since the election, the Republican Party has spread unsubstantiated conspiracies of widespread voter fraud.
Of the more than 50 court cases filed, including two at the Supreme Court, not a single instance of fraud was found.
Jaclyn Wertis, Jenks
Rule of law
It appears as if some Republican politicians support undermining the will of the people in our free and open election process.
The rule of law for an orderly transition of power cannot be overcome by wishful thinking.
Legal challenges and President Donald Trump’s self-appointed watchdog, Chris Krebs, have denied any election interference.
There is no evidence of vote dumping or wrongdoing based on Republican monitors from those contested states.
The failure to admit this truth is doing great harm to our nation. Stop poisoning the well and fomenting hate.
Our nation is too precious for these unreasonable fifth-column rumblings
Be an American who is proud to support our democratic process.
Bill Potter, Tulsa
Strip power
In regards to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I believe strongly that the president should be released of his power immediately.
Forget impeachment. Just strip him of authority.
If the gang that ran up the Capitol steps has been Black, they would have been gunned down.
I am pleasantly surprised the Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Mitch McConnell and James Lankford stood up to and against our current president.
He must go now.
Jo Adams Tillery, Collinsville