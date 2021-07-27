Letters to the Editor

Too late
Most people will state that they would do everything in their power to protect their children, parents, grandparents and grandchildren.
Those who reject the COVID-19 vaccine are acting inconsistently with their stated belief of the importance of protecting their family.
Currently, 99% of the most severe COVID-19 cases are the unvaccinated. After a family member becomes severely ill, hospitalized or dies is a little late to realize that the tragedy could have been prevented, but the prevention was refused.
I would not want to live with that guilt.
Myron Katz, Tulsa
Road mess
Every time I drive down 11th Street and have to deal with the bike lanes and cars parked in the middle of the road on the right hand side, I wonder who dreamed up this mess.
Our roads were fine.
We don’t need bike lanes on 11th Street, and we need four lanes of traffic.
And don’t get me started on the back-in parking on 15th Street. Let’s go back to the way the roads were.
Martha Payne, Tulsa
Killer laws
The Legislature that enacted Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground self-defense law is now going to kill some of us with its mask mandate prohibition.
Doug Fishback, Tulsa
Get the shots
Recently viewed in the news, a nonvaccinated COVID-19 patient barely made it to become a recovered survivor.
In the interview, she was quoted advising the public, “Go and get the stupid vaccine shots.” Another way to say that is, “Stupid, go and get the free vaccine shots.”
I point out that recent medical reports disclose that 98.5% of COVID-19 fatalities were of nonvaccinated people.
Bob Jackman, Tulsa
End pardons
A lot of people spend a lot of hours and days to convict a person of felony.
Just consider the time the judge, jury, attorneys and witnesses spend to do this.
And one person has the right to pardon the convicted: the U.S. president.
I wish this privilege would be taken away from them to do this. It just totally wipes out our system of laws.
Glenn Johnston, Mannford
Legal words
The Tulsa World published two editorials recently referencing Oklahoma House Bill 1775 (“TPS leading way on teaching race, gender with accurate history,” July 18 and “A Tulsa educator takes a principled stand on House Bill 1775,” July 20).
That law states, “No teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts … any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”
The editorials substituted the word “might’ for the word “should,” which completely changes the meaning of the law.
I want teachers in Oklahoma to teach the complete truth concerning history, which has not been the case in the past.
How students might feel about their history is how they feel.
I don’t want them to be taught that they should feel a certain way about it including that they are responsible for anything their ancestors did.
We are only responsible for the things we do. And, as parents, we are responsible for what our minor children do.
I call on the Tulsa World to please make things better by living up to its published words: “If we don’t tell the story, who will?” and “Publish and set up a standard; publish and conceal not.”
By telling the truth, we we can have intelligent debates about our world and the issues in it.
A free, truthful and unbiased press is the only thing allowing us to save our children’s republic.
Steve Turner, Broken Arrow
Other side
We now have read a news story and editorial of praise for the person who voted no to the emergency rules for House Bill 1775 (“She was the only education board member to vote ‘no’ on critical race theory rules. Here’s how she feels,” July 18 and “Editorial: A Tulsa educator takes a principled stand on House Bill 1775,” July 20).
When do we hear about the rationale of those who voted for the rules? After all, we have heard this is a source of fair and balanced reporting.
Cecil Snider, Owasso
Editor’s Note: Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law was passed in 2006.
Editor’s note: The president’s authority to grant reprieves or pardons for most offenses against the United States is part of the U.S. Constitution. In Oklahoma, the governor has similar constitutional powers with the majority recommendation of the Parole Board.