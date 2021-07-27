Letters to the Editor

Too late

Most people will state that they would do everything in their power to protect their children, parents, grandparents and grandchildren.

Those who reject the COVID-19 vaccine are acting inconsistently with their stated belief of the importance of protecting their family.

Currently, 99% of the most severe COVID-19 cases are the unvaccinated. After a family member becomes severely ill, hospitalized or dies is a little late to realize that the tragedy could have been prevented, but the prevention was refused.

I would not want to live with that guilt.

Myron Katz, Tulsa

Road mess

Every time I drive down 11th Street and have to deal with the bike lanes and cars parked in the middle of the road on the right hand side, I wonder who dreamed up this mess.

Our roads were fine.

We don’t need bike lanes on 11th Street, and we need four lanes of traffic.

And don’t get me started on the back-in parking on 15th Street. Let’s go back to the way the roads were.

Martha Payne, Tulsa