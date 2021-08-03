Letters to the Editor

Good socialism

An ad showed up on my Facebook page that featured Arkansas’ Mike Huckabee touting a children’s book purporting to teach children why socialism is such a terrible thing and why our country is moving closer and closer to pure socialism.

I’d like to ask, then, if we eliminate all hints of socialism from our government:

Who’s going to pay for fighting the terrible wildfires out West? Who’s going to help homeowners recover when disasters strike their area?

Who’s going to help homebuyers afford low-interest home loans? Who’s going to help with health care, food and housing for low-income citizens?

Who’s going to educate our young people so that they can think critically?

The list of existing programs could go on and on and on, but the point is that some socialism is a benefit to the country.

Very, very few people in this country want a socialist (or communist) government.

But let me ask: How many people refused their COVID-19 assistance check? Didn’t they understand that it was a socialist action?