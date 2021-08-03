Letters to the Editor

Good socialism
An ad showed up on my Facebook page that featured Arkansas’ Mike Huckabee touting a children’s book purporting to teach children why socialism is such a terrible thing and why our country is moving closer and closer to pure socialism.
I’d like to ask, then, if we eliminate all hints of socialism from our government:
Who’s going to pay for fighting the terrible wildfires out West? Who’s going to help homeowners recover when disasters strike their area?
Who’s going to help homebuyers afford low-interest home loans? Who’s going to help with health care, food and housing for low-income citizens?
Who’s going to educate our young people so that they can think critically?
The list of existing programs could go on and on and on, but the point is that some socialism is a benefit to the country.
Very, very few people in this country want a socialist (or communist) government.
But let me ask: How many people refused their COVID-19 assistance check? Didn’t they understand that it was a socialist action?
People who rail against socialism are either liars who understand reality but are pandering to those voters whose knee-jerk reaction is to oppose the socialist Democrats or those who are ignorant of the truth as it exists today.
John Schmidt, Tulsa
Shot status
Imagine you are a small-business owner and employer. You have two applicants for one position who have equal qualifications.
One has been vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19; the other has not.
Which one would you hire?
Suppose new presidential policies are driving inflation and the cost of everything is going through the roof.
Now you must lay off someone to cut costs so your business can survive.
Will you lay off your vaccinated employee or your nonvaccinated employee?
Dennis Mackin, Tulsa
Big dog
As an Oklahoma State University graduate, I suggest we forgive and forget the University of Oklahoma’s disloyal abandonment of the Big 12 for more money elsewhere.
Isn’t that the name of the game today?
It built OSU’s state-of-the-art stadium, didn’t it?
Take heart in OSU’s probable inheritance of the conference’s soon-to-be big dog status.
We couldn’t seem to ever earn it, so let’s gratefully enjoy it.
Let’s give our best shot at finding some quality replacements for the OU/Texas turncoats.
Houston, maybe? Arkansas, maybe?
Life can go on. Go Pokes!
Maxwell Lewis, Sapulpa
Stereotyping
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin’s claim that a potential shooting at 21st Street and Utica Avenue at 12:30 p.m. would receive more attention than such an incident in another part of town indicates that areas with higher-than-average property values are full of people who don’t care about the violence throughout Tulsa.
I believe that stereotyping people is counterproductive, that class warfare inhibits progress.
Let’s assume people in all parts of Tulsa, including the media, care about violence in the streets and desperately want to do something about it.
Tama Vanhorn, Tulsa
Stop vitriol
I think it is time to accept that unvaccinated people have made their decisions and move on.
Bullying, cajoling, name-calling and demonizing folks is just as effective as getting me to lose weight.
News flash: It’s not and never has been!
I love many unvaccinated people! I love many fat people and drug addicts and smokers and people who support President Donald Trump.
While I may wish that we all make better choices, we’ve had ample opportunities to choose otherwise and are well aware of the consequences.
Hopefully, the health care and support systems we’ve set up will help if and when needed.
If not, we only have ourselves to blame for that, as well.
Trying to bribe or guilt unvaccinated people is wasted energy at this point.
Perhaps we can focus on loving each other through all of our choices, good or bad, support who we can to the best of our abilities and stop with all the vitriol.
Rachael Roach,
Broken Arrow