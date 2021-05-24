Letters to the Editor

Not a ban
Would it help lessen racial tensions actually to look at what House Bill 1775 says rather than what its opponents claim it says?
The board of directors of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation assert that HB 1775 is a “harkening back to the days of Oklahoma’s segregation” statute of 1949.
But HB 1775 is in no way similar to that reprehensible legislation passed before most of us were born.
What HB 1775 does is prohibit public schools and public universities from requiring students to take courses that teach them, in part, that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or “that an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”
HB 1775 does not prohibit any institution from teaching students about the slave trade, the Civil War, Jim Crow, the Little Rock Nine or the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Nor does it say not to teach history that may make white kids uncomfortable.
Rather, the bill discourages schools from branding young people responsible for the sins of the past merely because they share the same skin color as the sinners.
If the genuine goal is reconciliation, lumping today’s supporters of this bill in with the racist segregationists of the 1940s is not helpful.
James Hunt, Tulsa
Fact-check
On the eve of the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence in August 2017, former President Donald Trump attempted to minimize the evil of white supremacists, saying, “There’s blame on both sides.”
Trump was wrong. That was bad. What is worse?
Today, when people of goodwill denounce the heartless killing of defenseless Palestinians, Israeli-sympathizers justify it by citing the firing of rockets by Hamas into Israel.
Fact-check!
On one side are the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories resisting their forced evictions from their homes so the Israeli settlers can build their homes.
Israel’s forcible eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah and its raid of the al-Aqsa mosque on May 10 triggered the current Palestinian’s resistance.
On the other side is Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ethnic-cleansing campaign of the last decade against Palestinians in east Jerusalem and a ruthless collective punishment campaign against the people of Gaza.
Those who minimize the relentless bombardment and killing of Palestinians by Israel are playing defense for the war crimes of a nation state against a destitute and oppressed population.
Mujeeb Cheema, Tulsa
Wise up
The letter “Loving democracy” (May 15) could have been written by a conservative during President Donald Trump’s term.
Funny how we all sound the same under the same circumstances and how such a short memory we all have.
You would think we would wise up.
Michael L. Smith, Bartlesville
Epic source
The question is not how does Oklahoma fix the Epic Charter Schools quagmire? It’s how did Epic get a foothold in Oklahoma?
When did Epic begin its interaction with the Oklahoma Legislature? Who was contacted? What was the sales pitch?
In the 1980s there began a campaign to discredit and underfund public education. Charter schools sprang up.
More and more messages surfaced about poorly functioning schools; messages questioning the use or misuse of tax dollars.
This was no accident.
I learned while living in Texas that the platform of the Republican Party included dismantling public education.
I learned this while attending a Republican caucus in my neighborhood, Sugar Land, Texas. That’s when I became a Democrat.
Judith Turner, Broken Arrow
Trump highway
Imagine you are an Oklahoma state senator or House member.
You have the power to create jobs, improve health care, feed the hungry and hundreds of things that would help Oklahoma.
But no, you spend your time and energy changing laws so you can name a section of highway for President Donald Trump (“Senate passes Trump highway bill after suspending rules,” May 20).
Tell me how does that improve the quality of life in Oklahoma?
Bill Dungan, Broken Arrow