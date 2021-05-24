Letters to the Editor

Not a ban

Would it help lessen racial tensions actually to look at what House Bill 1775 says rather than what its opponents claim it says?

The board of directors of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation assert that HB 1775 is a “harkening back to the days of Oklahoma’s segregation” statute of 1949.

But HB 1775 is in no way similar to that reprehensible legislation passed before most of us were born.

What HB 1775 does is prohibit public schools and public universities from requiring students to take courses that teach them, in part, that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or “that an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

HB 1775 does not prohibit any institution from teaching students about the slave trade, the Civil War, Jim Crow, the Little Rock Nine or the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Nor does it say not to teach history that may make white kids uncomfortable.