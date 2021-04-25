Letters to the Editor

If looking like “you,” or the same from birth, is key, perhaps Oklahomans who have plastic surgery, Botox or penile implants should report such alterations to the state.

Let’s be sure and keep state officials well-informed about any effort to mislead anyone regarding our appearance or functionality, whether we really look our ages or if any artificial enhancements have been employed!

If fairness in competition is the goal, perhaps we can start with political candidates.

Let’s require, pre-election, a thorough medical exam reporting all health issues, STDs, weight, etc. How about an annual, signed affidavit reporting any extramarital activity and detailed financials so that voters are fully informed?

We sure don’t want unfair competition.

And if anything changes, it must be reported to the state within 30 days. Seems fair.

And this bill is brought to us the party of limited government, Republicans.

If you are not outraged and sickened by this use of our Legislature, you should think about it.

Donna LaDuke, Tulsa

