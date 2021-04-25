Letters to the Editor

Henry’s leadership
What a fantastic editorial about St. Francis Hospital System’s retirement of President and CEO Jake Henry Jr. (“Jake Henry Jr. led a golden age at Oklahoma’s largest health care provider,” April 3).
It was so well-deserved. Henry has led St. Francis these past 19 years, and look what it has become: the largest health care provider in Oklahoma.
It has spread all over the county and state.
I watched the “pink” hospital on the hill in the country being built when I was growing up at 51st Street and Darlington Avenue.
Oh, yes, my older son was born there the first year it was open! He will be 69 this December.
I’m not the only Tulsan or Oklahoman who can brag on giving birth at our miraculous pink hospital.
Thanks to Henry’s leadership, the cross of our savior Jesus Christ is on all of the buildings. The spirit of healing has remained within the buildings and in the hearts of the expansive staffs.
The resurrection of our Lord was celebrated by many of us on Easter earlier this month, which was the perfect time for publishing that editorial concerning Mr. Jake Henry, Jr. Many thanks.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Act of love
Oklahoma statute 70-18-101 states, “The education of our children is more than the performance of a duty or act of love. It is these things and also the highest expression of enlightened self-interest by the people of Oklahoma. Education is our finest investment.”
Why do we continually deprive our greatest assets, public education? Why do we continually doubt our finest resources, public school teachers?
Do we not value what has been deemed our “finest investment?”
Do we not see the immeasurable, treasured ways in which public education transforms lives?
Shaylee Chester, Minco
Insulting bill
I was sickened to learn that the Oklahoma Senate is attempting to codify discrimination against transgender children.
Instead of helping, the Legislature proudly shows its ignorance and spite.
Through Senate Bill 2, the Senate is providing a disgraceful “solution” to a non-existent problem.
The insult is compounded by a provision requiring parents to sign annual affidavits attesting to the sex of their children at birth and notify the state of any change in status or medical intervention that might change the appearance of that child within 30 days.
If looking like “you,” or the same from birth, is key, perhaps Oklahomans who have plastic surgery, Botox or penile implants should report such alterations to the state.
Let’s be sure and keep state officials well-informed about any effort to mislead anyone regarding our appearance or functionality, whether we really look our ages or if any artificial enhancements have been employed!
If fairness in competition is the goal, perhaps we can start with political candidates.
Let’s require, pre-election, a thorough medical exam reporting all health issues, STDs, weight, etc. How about an annual, signed affidavit reporting any extramarital activity and detailed financials so that voters are fully informed?
We sure don’t want unfair competition.
And if anything changes, it must be reported to the state within 30 days. Seems fair.
And this bill is brought to us the party of limited government, Republicans.
If you are not outraged and sickened by this use of our Legislature, you should think about it.
Donna LaDuke, Tulsa
Harmful tax
The April 20 editorial “Security for public safety“ in favor of Senate Bill 838 claims that it would not raise anyone’s taxes.
While it is technically true that passage of the bill would not in and of itself raise taxes, the $17.5 million in new revenue referenced would be a new and permanent tax on Tulsans, not to mention the same new tax instituted in municipalities across the state.
It’s also true that cities will have the power to offset current funding from public safety, meaning there’s no guarantee that first responders will receive any additional revenue.
Additionally, larger cities with higher average property values will receive greater revenue from the new tax on a per-capita basis, leaving smaller and more modest communities even further behind.
That’s why my city passed a resolution opposing passage of SB 838.
Real reform would create greater equity for smaller municipalities, would work to increase revenue stability without raising taxes and would not be presented as solely benefiting public safety when cities will have the ability to not increase public safety budgets at all.
I urge lawmakers to oppose passage of SB 838 and avoid inflicting a brand new taxing entity upon Oklahomans.
Chris Powell, Bethany
Editor’s Note: Chris Powell is a member of the Bethany City Council. SB 838 has received final legislative approval and is pending action by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Weaponized anger
Talk to your enemies. I’m serious.
Talk to your enemies. Please.
Ask about their family. Ask about their hobbies.
Start a conversation and do not discuss politics until (if ever) you are genuinely curious about their answers.
Find the relatable parts and focus on those things. I’m begging you.
COVID-19 is not the only pandemic ravaging our country; political pundits, I am convinced, are the 11th plague.
Please, stop letting people manufacture, weaponize and profit off of your anger. The media, both the moguls and the fledglings, are inserting themselves into your professional, interpersonal and potential relationships for a net loss to you.
Do not let one or a few strangers, whom you will never meet and who will never value you as more than a viewer or a listener, dictate your hate toward other more accessible strangers, with whom you could have an actual, real life connection.
Please start checking in with yourself after consuming the content of your talking-head(s) of choice.
If they elicit a consistently unhappy response from you, consider the possibility that that is purposeful.