Letters to the Editor

TPS mascots
Since the beginning, Daniel Webster High School has named its most honored awards to honor Oklahoma Indian Heritage (“TPS Indian Education Parent Committee parents petition for school mascot changes,” Aug. 15).
The Warrior Chief, Braves and Maidens, Miss Daniel Webster are our greatest traditions.
There is nothing negative about this honor!
Now a small group wants to cancel the great tradition and replace it with a mindless cartoon.
Students, alumni and the community need to stop this revisionist rewriting of history.
Richard Ryan, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Richard Ryan is a 1963 graduate of Webster High School in Tulsa Public Schools.
Election time
In a recent Tulsa World column, former local educators Laura Bellis and Nate Morris urge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to follow Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in “allowing for mask requirements in schools while investing in vaccination promotion statewide.” (“State needs more aggressive political leadership in face of renewed COVID-19 threat,” Aug. 9).
In numerous letters others have pleaded with Stitt to attack the ramped increase in recent COVID-19 infections and deaths by issuing a state of emergency to enact preventative measures.
Our governor, however, has refused to budge, and we should not expect him to implement a policy that supposedly infringes on individual rights.
No matter the consequences, Stitt will remain steadfast in his refusal to capitulate to pleas and reason.
As we begin opening schools, many teachers fear for their own and their students’ safety.
The COVID-19 variant poses an ever increasing threat to children, who so far remain ineligible for vaccination and subject to infection.
Some of those kids may die due to inaction by leaders who care more for their political interests or other nefarious reasons.
Pleas aside, our governor will not change his stance. During his gubernatorial campaign, Stitt talked the talk, but now he is unwilling to walk the walk.
If you agree with our governor, continue to support his failure to support mandates and vaccinations.
On the other hand, if you fault his intransigence, take your pleas to the ballot box next year and vote against malcontent Stitt’s reelection.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
Cool masks
So Oklahoma schools cannot mandate that students wear masks?
Then why not make it fun and cool to wear them?
Have contests for the most original mask designs, for the masks that best convey the message, for masks that best represent your school, etc.
Have students research the history of masks, effectiveness of wearing masks and different purposes for masks (bank robbers, witch doctors, etc.).
“Mom, Dad, I’ve got to get a mask! We’re having a contest throughout the semester for the coolest mask in our class!”
“I’ve got to have a mask! All of the cool kids in class are wearing masks.”
That is likely much more effective than requiring masks, which would only cause some to resist or find ways to get around a mandate.
Edmund Seiders, Tulsa
Accountability
We no longer hold anyone accountable for their actions.
President Donald Trump was impeached twice for crimes he committed, but the Senate didn’t hold him accountable. So he kept up business as usual!
Eleven of his close associates were found guilty of crimes but immediately were pardoned; they were not held accountable.
Big Oil has ruined the Florida Everglades, dragging drilling platforms through the vegetation that helps reduce the effects of hurricanes.
Companies left drilling rigs leaking oil, and one platform was responsible for the worst oil spill ever.
Officials tried to mitigate the loss of wildlife and commercial fishing grounds, but the Gulf will never recover.
Big Oil has never fully been held accountable for the damages it caused.
We have rogue politicians refusing to work on needed legislation. Instead, they just go around the Capitol verbally attacking other members who are trying to do what they were elected to do.
They, too, have not been held responsible.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa