Letters to the Editor

Ballard’s grace
He stared down a tornado that destroyed Oologah school buildings, saw through massive changes in the Tulsa and Claremore schools and introduced a new outlook among Oklahoma school boards as head of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
Now Keith Ballard is facing ALS, something he can only control with the positive attitude with which he has tackled everything else.
I can say unequivocally that as a newspaper writer and editor, he always championed the cause of transparency; often calling me in advance if there was something about to happen that would call transparency into question.
With pride I watched in Tulsa as he opened new doors for himself and Tulsa Public Schools.
Friends working on their doctoral studies have sung his praises as a professor, teaching educators. Some have become superintendents.
He recognized the value of good assistants, such as Claremore’s Billie Heiligman and Billie Ross.
He got Rogers County school leaders together regularly, and they agreed on the same schedules (Career Tech included) so all students had the same days off. Those leaders even worked together on snow days.
Ballard is an example of excellent administration, sometimes in the face of adversity. Like others I greatly admire from Oologah’s top office — Lonnie Parris, who integrated Okmulgee schools without problems before coming to Oologah, and Terry Tillery, who took the Oologah helm after successful years at a growing Verdigris.
In a Tulsa World story Ballard said he can be courageous and can continue with “grace, class and dignity.” (“Former Tulsa superintendent summoning courage in face of fresh ALS diagnosis,” Dec. 23).
I have no doubt about that.
Pat Reeder, Claremore
Dangerous rewriting
A letter published Dec. 21 made the bizarre and indefensible argument that World War II was fought against socialism (“U.S. voters elected a socialist president”).
This is a dangerous mistruth.
Although they were officially called the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, the Nazis were never accepted by any international socialist organization and their far-right fascist ideology was ultranationalist, racist and explicitly anti-Marxist.
In fact, the Soviet Union suffered more than 20 million casualties fighting the Axis powers while Chinese nationalists could not have been victorious over Japan without the help of Chinese communists as well as Soviet volunteers.
I do not write this in defense of communism, but it is important that credit be given where credit is due.
The Nazis were fascists, and fascists are not socialists.
This dangerous rewriting of history just to advance the cause of anti-communism ignores the entire existence of fascism as an ideology and threatens our collective understanding of the genocidal Nazi regime.
We must tell these stories with accuracy and never twist the truth to make a political point.
Billy Hunter, Tulsa
Thanking grocers
There are a lot of COVID-19 heroes who deserve our respect and admiration.
However, there is an army of people with whom others deal with every day who seem to not get any credit.
These heroes are your friendly grocery store workers.
We’ve been there since the start of the pandemic, and we’re still there! We’re exposed to hundreds of people every day.
We don’t know if we’ll get the virus from you or the next customer. But we haven’t let down our guard.
We mask up, we wash up, and we put up with some of the most outrageous accusations.
We are here, and we’re not going away.
We, as individuals, are only going to go away if you show up at our store not wearing a mask.
Skeptics are the ones who are going to close us up because of your casual attitude.
By city of Tulsa statute, we could lose our business license as a result of your blatant ignorance.
We are the people at your local grocery store. We are the ones who put food on your table. We work for you so you can take care of cooking for your family.
Sadly, despite the fact that we’ve been critical frontline workers, we’re the last on the list for vaccination.
But there’s something you can do. Express your heartfelt thanks for that person who bags your groceries.
Thank the person who is ringing up your sale.
Thanks to you, the world’s going to have another fine day.
Mark Le Mieux, Tulsa
Preserve bridge
The Pedestrian Bridge has been used for 100 years, carrying rail trains and then bicycles and hikers.
The bridge is a piece of Tulsa history that three generations of our family have enjoyed.
Leave it on the river, provide attractive approaches and use it for another 100 years.
It is worthy of preservation.
Tom Sterling, Tulsa