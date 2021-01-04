Letters to the Editor

Ballard’s grace

He stared down a tornado that destroyed Oologah school buildings, saw through massive changes in the Tulsa and Claremore schools and introduced a new outlook among Oklahoma school boards as head of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

Now Keith Ballard is facing ALS, something he can only control with the positive attitude with which he has tackled everything else.

I can say unequivocally that as a newspaper writer and editor, he always championed the cause of transparency; often calling me in advance if there was something about to happen that would call transparency into question.

With pride I watched in Tulsa as he opened new doors for himself and Tulsa Public Schools.

Friends working on their doctoral studies have sung his praises as a professor, teaching educators. Some have become superintendents.

He recognized the value of good assistants, such as Claremore’s Billie Heiligman and Billie Ross.

He got Rogers County school leaders together regularly, and they agreed on the same schedules (Career Tech included) so all students had the same days off. Those leaders even worked together on snow days.