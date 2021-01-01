Letters to the Editor

Red kettles
Near the entrance to the Walmart at 2301 W. Kenosha St., I slipped and fell on an untreated ice patch, dislocating my shoulder.
A Walmart employee and the Salvation Army bell ringer helped me to my feet.
Remembering 70-plus years ago in the military, the Salvation Army hospitality truck with snacks and hot coffee were often at times and locations where nobody wanted to be.
I never pass up a red kettle.
Chester Dancer,
Broken Arrow
Drive better
To all Tulsa drivers, please stop speeding and tailgating!
Both are dangerous, accident-causing practices.
We all have places to be and need to be more patient.
Ruth Ree, Tulsa
Living faithfully
As a Christian, I am called upon to be a living witness of Christ’s love.
If someone who does not know God sees me in public — i.e. through shared photos from church or running into me at the store — and I am not wearing a mask, they will naturally believe that I don’t care for the wellbeing of my fellow man.
They will believe that I am a hypocrite when I say that I love my neighbor without doing the bare minimum to keep my neighbor safe.
It’s irrelevant whether I believe masks help or the coronavirus is as bad as media outlets say.
It’s like how Paul tells us to “Be careful … that the exercise of your rights does not become a stumbling block to the weak” (1 Cor 8:9, New International Version).
In his example, the rights of the believer didn’t matter; they were called upon to protect their brothers and sisters.
If we want to reach an unbelieving world, we must stop giving them reasons not to believe us.
Terry Gamel, Tulsa
Socialism
A Dec. 21 letter asserts that we have just elected a socialist president after fighting a war against socialism 75 years ago (“U.S. voters elected a socialist president”).
I am struck by the labeling of Joe Biden as a socialist. He has never claimed to be a socialist and never (until the Trump administration) been labelled as one.
Disregarding the apparent lack of accuracy in this characterization, I would like to examine the claim that we fought a war against socialism in about 1945.
That would make it World War II.
Our principle adversaries in that war were Germany, Italy and Japan. None of those were socialist countries at the time.
I, therefore, wonder about the accuracy of those statements about fighting socialism. Perhaps writers need to learn what socialism is before writing about it.
Lawrence Thompson,
Broken Arrow
No evidence
It was not enough for Sen. James Lankford to have violated his oath to God and the American people when he swore to be an “impartial witness” during the impeachment trial then giving multiple press conferences as a President Donald Trump advocate as the trial was going on.
He also swore to protect the Constitution “against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
In his most recent newsletter, the senator discusses the recent election and writes: “Some states this year had thousands of people who voted who were not residents of their states, voted twice, voted after they were dead, or voted even though they are not legally present in the U.S.”
Says who, besides the senator and Trump?
Republican election officials have all denied serious irregularities and Trump’s own chief of cybersecurity said it was the most secure election in history.
Show us the evidence, Senator.
Lankford further states: “I will keep encouraging the Trump team to challenge the results in court and in each state. That is the place where elections are determined.”
No, elections are determined by the people of the 50 states via their state’s rules.
The courts you’d have install Trump have profoundly rejected 50-plus lawsuits brought by Trump’s crackerjack legal team.
It is petty and disrespectful of the senator not to refer to the obvious winner of the election as President-elect Joe Biden.
Instead, Lankford encourages a would-be tyrant to try continue to undermine democracy.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa