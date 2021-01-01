Letters to the Editor

Disregarding the apparent lack of accuracy in this characterization, I would like to examine the claim that we fought a war against socialism in about 1945.

That would make it World War II.

Our principle adversaries in that war were Germany, Italy and Japan. None of those were socialist countries at the time.

I, therefore, wonder about the accuracy of those statements about fighting socialism. Perhaps writers need to learn what socialism is before writing about it.

Lawrence Thompson,

Broken Arrow

No evidence

It was not enough for Sen. James Lankford to have violated his oath to God and the American people when he swore to be an “impartial witness” during the impeachment trial then giving multiple press conferences as a President Donald Trump advocate as the trial was going on.

He also swore to protect the Constitution “against all enemies foreign and domestic.”