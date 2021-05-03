Letters to the Editor

War memory
The April 23 obituary of Oscar Nipps, Jr. of the 1st Calvary brought back a memory (“Broken Arrow WWII vet accepted star treatment with grace, humor“).
“They looked like Greek gods,” Mrs. Walker described the American soldiers of the Army’s 1st Calvary Division as they emerged from the tanks that crashed through the tall stone walls of the Santo Tomas University campus in Manilla that had been turned into a prison by the Japanese.
A soldier swept her up into his arms and comforted her as she wept with joy.
It was February 1945, and Gen. Douglas McArthur had sent a quick strike force to rescue the over 3,000 starving civilian internees imprisoned there in inhumane conditions since January 1942.
Mrs. Walker was my 9th grade teacher in the International School in Bangkok. Her son, Bill, was in my class and her daughter was in the 7th grade.
One summer during college, I worked near San Francisco and reconnected with the Walkers who were living there.
Bill had a Triumph sports car. He and I spent hours after work driving up and down the coast.
One day I asked Mrs. Walker why Bill spent all his free time driving. I was in shock as she quietly explained that the family was living in Manilla where Mr. Walker was in business and they were among those gathered up and interned at Santo Tomas.
After the war, the family gradually regained their physical strength, but Bill was scarred with a lingering fear of confinement from those years.
Keith Capen Allen, Tulsa
America’s boat
America, love it or leave it?
Why I disagree vehemently with this most un-American sentiment:
America isn’t mine; it’s ours with over 300 million of us. It belongs to each of us equally.
That being said, who am I, or, for that matter, who are you, to tell others that they should leave?
We’re in this boat together. Some of us are bailing while others sit by watching us sink. And even others actively poke holes into our ship of state.
Who am I to choose to throw someone out of the boat and into the storm?
Could you do that and still be a patriotic American? I’d say probably not.
Remember that this country isn’t yours, and it doesn’t belong to me, nor does the flag.
It’s our country equally, and each of us equally are responsible for its success or its failure.
Each of us should exercise our patriotic duty to vote and then to respect the results of that vote.
To do otherwise is to disrespect the ideas upon which this nation was created and which Old Glory represents. Otherwise, you can’t call yourself a patriot.
Sedition and insurrection aren’t patriotic, they’re treasonous. Those espousing or supporting those ideas aren’t patriotic, they’re traitors to this great nation and its flag.
Remember, America is a big boat, but even the Titanic sank when a large enough hole was ripped through its side.
Michael Sperry, Jay
Deport leftists
True Americans loved what President Donald Trump was accomplishing during his four years as president.
Now all we do is complain that everything Trump did is being destroyed. It’s time to stop this endless complaining.
It’s time to start deporting all the leftist Democrats to where they belong.
It may seem like a drastic step to take, but just think how great America could be if it were filled with people who love their country.
So let’s round up all these leftist liberals, load them onto barges and ship them to France. Well, I can dream of this can’t I?
Lonny Crumbliss, Broken Arrow
Deserve better
Name-calling and innuendo now seem acceptable by the new fake news of the far right. Or, as Sen. Nathan Dahm has demonstrated, rightist racists (“BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics,” April 26).
Dahm wastes millions of taxpayer dollars filing frivolous legislation.
Under the guise of being a lawmaker, he promotes a personal agenda offensive to true Christian belief — bearing false witness to lies he has made up.
The Senate should not be disappointed, it should be censuring and impeaching him.
Broken Arrow is better than this. I remind the citizens that they have the right to petition for a recall election.
Brian Harper, Tulsa