Letters to the Editor

One day I asked Mrs. Walker why Bill spent all his free time driving. I was in shock as she quietly explained that the family was living in Manilla where Mr. Walker was in business and they were among those gathered up and interned at Santo Tomas.

After the war, the family gradually regained their physical strength, but Bill was scarred with a lingering fear of confinement from those years.

Keith Capen Allen, Tulsa

America’s boat

America, love it or leave it?

Why I disagree vehemently with this most un-American sentiment:

America isn’t mine; it’s ours with over 300 million of us. It belongs to each of us equally.

That being said, who am I, or, for that matter, who are you, to tell others that they should leave?

We’re in this boat together. Some of us are bailing while others sit by watching us sink. And even others actively poke holes into our ship of state.

Who am I to choose to throw someone out of the boat and into the storm?

Could you do that and still be a patriotic American? I’d say probably not.