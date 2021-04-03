Letters to the Editor

Not without sin
In God we trust. Merely putting these words on all government buildings does not make it so.
It seems to me that corporate America and others trust in the dollar bill on which these words are printed.
John the Baptist uttered these words as a voice crying in the wilderness: repent, repent. These are the words that should be placed on our buildings.
Our country is not without the sins of other countries. A prime example is what our ancestors did to the Native Americans by trying to eliminate them through genocide.
We are not without sin.
Darrell C. Winkle, Coweta
Wrong decision
The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 to settle a lawsuit asking for equal funding for all Oklahoma schools, including virtual charter schools.
Initially, this may seem fair; however, this will take away from school districts with physical school sites. Why would virtual charter schools need the same amount of funding as districts with school sites that need to be maintained and students who need to be fed?
Epic Charter Schools, in particular, should not be trusted with any additional funding.
In December, Gov. Kevin Stitt removed board member Kurt Bollenbach and replaced him with Trent Smith. Smith made the motion to settle the lawsuit. All of the board members who voted for the motion were appointed by Stitt.
It is apparent that state leaders have an agenda, and they are not trying to hide it.
Since when do Oklahomans condone using our children to make a profit?
There is no reason to enroll your children in a profit-based virtual charter school; enroll them in your local school district’s virtual school.
There is a much higher level of accountability and transparency in public school districts than in charter schools. Additionally, due to COVID-19, most local districts have expanded their existing virtual academies to include grades pre-K through 12th.
Katie Fields, Broken Arrow
Reject bills
I would like to request that the state of Oklahoma’s executive, legislative and judicial branches unite with like-minded states to reject any unconstitutional law passed by our federal government on the basis of the 10th Amendment.
H.R.1, currently in the U.S. Senate, would violate Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution. H.R. 127, currently referred to the House Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security would violate the Second Amendment.
We need to stand up for our rights as sovereign states granted to us by the 10th Amendment. We must no longer allow an out-of-control federal government take over our lives and freedoms.
Blair Powell, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: H.R. 1 is a proposal that would expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, limit gerrymandering and create new ethics rules. H.R. 127 would require licensing of firearm and ammunition possession, registration of firearms and ban possession of certain ammunition.
Hern’s facts
After reading the opinion piece from Rep. Kevin Hern, I have a question (“Democratic tax hikes are coming,” March 29).
Is it possible for Hern to state ideas and thoughts without the inflammatory words or name-calling of people he may disagree with?
I am a former Republican who now finds home with the Democrats, not with all their policies, but with many more than I find accepted as Republican policy.
As a Democrat, I have little hope Hern will represent me in policy, but I ask that he at least recognize me as a fellow Oklahoman and consider his words as he goes about the business of governing.
And, by the way, the debt was increased under President Donald Trump by $6.7 trillion, a 33% increase over what he inherited from President Barack Obama.
And, Obama had to fix the financial crisis left to him by eight years of a Republican government.
Also note, the gross domestic product growth under Obama averaged 1.62% (again, impacted by the financial meltdown in 2008) while Trump only managed an increase of 0.95% — the lowest in recent history. Plus, Trump was the beneficiary of the eight years of steady growth under Obama.
Before Hern touts the impact of COVID-19 on the economy under Trump, the facts continue to come to light that Trump failed in handling this crisis.
Oklahoma’s current rankings in education, health care and infrastructure are the results of too little tax revenue.
Stop cutting taxes and start building a legacy of high marks.
Tom Dial, Tulsa