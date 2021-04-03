Letters to the Editor

Not without sin

In God we trust. Merely putting these words on all government buildings does not make it so.

It seems to me that corporate America and others trust in the dollar bill on which these words are printed.

John the Baptist uttered these words as a voice crying in the wilderness: repent, repent. These are the words that should be placed on our buildings.

Our country is not without the sins of other countries. A prime example is what our ancestors did to the Native Americans by trying to eliminate them through genocide.

We are not without sin.

Darrell C. Winkle, Coweta

Wrong decision

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 to settle a lawsuit asking for equal funding for all Oklahoma schools, including virtual charter schools.

Initially, this may seem fair; however, this will take away from school districts with physical school sites. Why would virtual charter schools need the same amount of funding as districts with school sites that need to be maintained and students who need to be fed?