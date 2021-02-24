Letters to the Editor

Civics

Americans don’t know what civics consists of as we try to keep democracy and the republic working.

What a rich life leaves behind is a better world. Our legacy has been shaken, but it has withstood to offer the hope for opportunities in the future.

People need to understand what the riot on Jan. 6 meant.

Our Capitol was invaded and burned in 1814 by the British Army. Now we have an enemy, and it’s us.

We are one side against the other side, but it’s not just Republicans and Democrats. America has become apolitical, which is waiting for the others to fix the problems.

Civics hasn’t been taught in a way such that people learn to negotiate.

Civics is part of American history and has been taught so we know the past. However, we are living in the present, but the future is to be written.

It’s now required we think clearly about our experiences, question our assumptions and challenge what we think we know. It will require everyone to learn a way to act together to create the future.

The American soul is accomplished peacefully and consensually.