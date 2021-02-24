Letters to the Editor

Civics
Americans don’t know what civics consists of as we try to keep democracy and the republic working.
What a rich life leaves behind is a better world. Our legacy has been shaken, but it has withstood to offer the hope for opportunities in the future.
People need to understand what the riot on Jan. 6 meant.
Our Capitol was invaded and burned in 1814 by the British Army. Now we have an enemy, and it’s us.
We are one side against the other side, but it’s not just Republicans and Democrats. America has become apolitical, which is waiting for the others to fix the problems.
Civics hasn’t been taught in a way such that people learn to negotiate.
Civics is part of American history and has been taught so we know the past. However, we are living in the present, but the future is to be written.
It’s now required we think clearly about our experiences, question our assumptions and challenge what we think we know. It will require everyone to learn a way to act together to create the future.
The American soul is accomplished peacefully and consensually.
Citizens who participate are the heart of the soul of democracy.
How will we face the complexities of the world? The wisest understand history, evaluate the values and truths and then take action.
What is democracy? People working together for a way of life for a better world.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Stitts disappoint
I’d like to read one story where the Gov. Kevin Stitt family has done something good for this state.
First lady Sarah Stitt is costing the state with her car accidents (“First lady Sarah Stitt has crashed two state vehicles in less than a year,” Feb. 15).
And, Stitt has not done the things he promised. With the privatization of Medicaid, he is making another huge mistake for the poorer citizens of the state.
Stitt has been a huge disappointment.
Pat Ford, Tulsa
Stop the hate
I was saddened to see the Tulsa World publish a column that has been so roundly criticized (“What can you do about the Trumpites next door?,” Feb. 14).
The piece compares a kind neighbor to a Nazi. The neighbor was a Donald Trump supporter.
Can a person not accept kindness of a Trump supporter for clearing snow from a driveway?
This sort of hate must stop. Those who support the other political party are not our enemies.
The neighbor was just a nice neighbor doing a favor for a neighbor, which is a lovely thing that good neighbors do for each other.
We can disagree without hating them. If we cannot stop this hating the other side, then our country will destroy itself.
Please refrain from adding to the hate and do not publish hateful articles from either side.
Larry Henry, Tulsa
Pitiful puppets
The Democrats place the articles of impeachment before the Senate while Donald Trump was still in office.
The Republicans didn’t want to move on it until Jan. 19 the day before the president’s last day in office.
They purposely stalled because they didn’t have the backbone and didn’t want the responsibility of impeaching one of their own.
Some didn’t want to possibly lose their seat in the next election fearing Trump’s supports by convicting.
In that case, they shouldn’t be in office because they are not in office for the people but for themselves.
They admit that Trump is guilty as charged, but still acquit him by using a lame excuse that they themselves set up.
You can’t impeach a president when he’s no longer in office.
They really must think the American people are stupid or clueless. We’re not stupid. We see your deception and hypocrisy.
We know the senators were spineless liars, two-faced hypocrites. They claim to be the law-and-order party, but sanction lawbreakers and refuse to prosecute the biggest lawbreaker.
I’m praying they get voted out of the offices that they sold out their principles and souls to keep.
Shame on the pitiful puppets of Donald Trump.
Bruce Emerson, Tulsa
Poor portal
The state’s vaccine portal has been a catastrophe from day one.
I was able to schedule my wife’s first appointment after several tries. I was never able to schedule my own.
When it came to getting the second shot, I made several daily attempts. Three times it said there was an appointment at a specific location.
But when I tried to book an appointment, it disappeared. On one occasion I was allowed to click on a specific time, then it disappeared.
I worked for banks for 30 years. We would have been closed down over this poor a system.
Gov. Kevin Stitt needs to start at the top and fire some people, each and every day this abomination continues to disfunction.
Robert Young, Jenks