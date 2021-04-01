Letters to the Editor

Predatory promise
Senate Bill 639 turns Oklahoma’s Promise into Oklahoma’s punishment.
Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program allows students from families with an income under $55,000 per year to attend college debt free. The program was created in 1992 with the goal to produce qualified participants for Oklahoma’s workforce.
There is surprisingly little red tape involved in this program. Students must have a 2.5 high school GPA and must maintain that 2.5 GPA through college.
Oklahoma’s Promise is how I attended Oklahoma State University and graduated free of debt.
The program, however, has only a 53% graduation rate.
Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, wants to do something about the other 47% of participants who receive state tax dollars but end up with nothing to show for the investment.
SB 639 would require those participants who do not complete their degree to pay back the tuition costs incurred, a clawback.
This smacks of fear tactics. To give students an ultimatum of either graduate or be burdened with debt is predatory.
It has already been established, by their qualification to the program, that these students cannot afford college.
I suggest a much simpler and proactive solution — raise the required high school GPA to 3.0 for Oklahoma’s Promise. This ensures a more academically qualified student enters the program.
There are many routes through college, but throwing a C-student into a four-year college is a poor investment.
The program needs a higher standard of admission, not a punitive threat of debt.
Holly Catlin, Edmond
Save the children
Many consider trafficking to encompass prostitution rings, with victims being taken across interstates and constantly on the run; it is much more than that.
Children are the most vulnerable to sex trafficking. What is more horrific is that they are most likely to be trafficked by people they know.
As Oklahoma leads the world in the highest number of incarcerated women, children are being left behind. If not placed in the foster system, they are often left in the hands of relatives.
Lack of parenting, combined with caregivers living in poverty or struggling with drug addiction, places a target on the vulnerable.
Here in Tulsa, children are being forced into sex acts for the sake of another high or to pay the rent. These traumatic events in a child’s life sets them up for mental and physical health issues later on in life and increases their likelihood of taking part in the commercial sex industry as an adult.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a 98.6% increase in trafficking related to its Cyber Tipline. The loss of jobs, increase of depression rates, and child abuse cases brought on by the pandemic may have led to this massive increase.
What can we do about this? Keep your eyes open.
Child sex trafficking is happening, next door, hidden in plain sight. If concerned, contact the NCMC or make a Cyber Tipline Report (1-800-THE-LOST or missingkids.org.)
They say it takes a village to raise a child it also takes a village to save them.
Calla Weise, Broken Arrow
Stand up
I’m not naive enough to think that this nation is perfect, but the American history I studied in high school taught me that our founders embarked on a new experiment in government that brought previously unrealized freedoms to settlers.
That innovation has been improved over time in an orderly system that has thrived for over 240 years. Battles have been fought in various forums and in the fields to preserve and improve that experiment, many times with great sacrifice.
The national anthem honors that effort and those sacrifices.
While at the same time understanding our imperfection, we should all be grateful for the freedoms we enjoy and the goodness of our people.
Stand and be proud when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played. Your grandfathers and great-grandfathers who served in World War II would be proud of you also.
George Mizer, Tulsa