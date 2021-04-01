Letters to the Editor

I suggest a much simpler and proactive solution — raise the required high school GPA to 3.0 for Oklahoma’s Promise. This ensures a more academically qualified student enters the program.

There are many routes through college, but throwing a C-student into a four-year college is a poor investment.

The program needs a higher standard of admission, not a punitive threat of debt.

Holly Catlin, Edmond

Save the children

Many consider trafficking to encompass prostitution rings, with victims being taken across interstates and constantly on the run; it is much more than that.

Children are the most vulnerable to sex trafficking. What is more horrific is that they are most likely to be trafficked by people they know.

As Oklahoma leads the world in the highest number of incarcerated women, children are being left behind. If not placed in the foster system, they are often left in the hands of relatives.

Lack of parenting, combined with caregivers living in poverty or struggling with drug addiction, places a target on the vulnerable.