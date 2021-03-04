Letters to the Editor

Blue porch lights
One way to support law enforcement is to put blue lights in porch lights.
I have three in my front garage lights. I had an officer stop and thank me.
No need to paint blue lines on the roads; that will do nothing but cause trouble.
Chester Stuckey,
Collinsville
Teaching truth
The purpose of this letter is to spark interest in developing critical thinking curriculum in public schools.
Having taught for 40 years, I know that innovation in education develops slowly, but I also know that public demand can create change.
In order to maintain a democracy, the citizens must be able to discern between misinformation and truth. The ability to weigh the credibility and motive of a source can and should be taught.
I was inspired to write by the recent announcement that a very intelligent ninth-grader I know claims to not believe in Helen Keller.
Apparently, this is a new thing on TikTok and the Twitter-verse, and it scares me. It is different from her younger brother having fun believing Bigfoot is real.
This is rewriting history.
Down this road lies vulnerability to conspiracy theories espoused by QAnon or Holocaust deniers or Proud Boys.
Critical thinking education has always been given only cursory attention, I think because teaching kids to question can be controversial.
There is a lot of good curriculum out there, but it is seldom used.
I propose that critical thinking skills be introduced by the fifth grade and be taught as a required, full semester subject in eighth grade, focusing on verifying the reliability of sources.
If parents demand this, it will happen. It is crucial that it happens soon.
Cynthia McDonald, Tulsa
Corporate taxes
I’m writing a response to House Speaker Charles McCall wanting to reduce corporate income taxes.
If we are only expecting 6% from them, then maybe we should raise it more to help our Medicaid and schools out a bit?
This is the conversation I would like to hear about.
Suzanne Kacmarcik, Tulsa
Wealth obligation
As anyone with even a mild interest in financial news has become keenly aware, GameStop along with some other stocks have surged due to a high demand created by traders in a Reddit group.
This was in response to several hedge funds that were shorting these stocks, essentially betting against these companies.
One fundamental point that these recent events have highlighted is that our financial system is prone to exploitation by the very wealthy.
They would do well to heed the words of a former leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Bashir-ud-Din Mahmud Ahmad:
“The real master of all wealth is only God Almighty. Man is therefore not free to dispose of his wealth in any way he deems fit; what he can do is circumscribed by God’s prescribed limits.”
Exploitative methods such as usury and large-scale shorting of stocks have clear negative moral implications.
Have the people who build their wealth on the back of such methods forgotten their obligations towards God and man?
Yameen Khalil, Bixby
Stagnate Tulsa
Writer Micheal Overall wrote an interesting article about the stagnation of the growth in Tulsa in the 1990s (“How Tulsa fell behind Austin nearly 40 years ago,” March 1).
One factor he overlooked was that the City of Tulsa changed its form of government in 1989 from a city commission, with police and fire commissioners and street commissioners etc., each responsible for the functioning of an individual department to a city council elected by district.
The result of this change was that career department heads became much more powerful.
For businesses, the City of Tulsa is notoriously difficult to deal with.
It would be tough to say if the city planning or the building inspection was the worst in this regard.
Developers have fled to neighboring suburbs simply to avoid having to deal with the City of Tulsa and their passive aggressive, arbitrary and generally unhelpful public servants.
I believe that the roots of this were in the change of government in 1989 forced on us by the courts and self-styled progressives.
In this particular case when the progressives had their way, progress stopped. I think many elected officials are aware that the city is difficult to deal with, but they just can’t quite figure out what to do about it.
Until this problem is solved I believe that Tulsa will continue to stagnate.
Robert Knight, Tulsa