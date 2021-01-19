Letters to the Editor

Trump’s words

The insurrection at the Capitol was what President Donald Trump wanted, and he must be held accountable.

Trump agitated his supporters by repeatedly lying about the election being stolen and warning that the fate of the nation was at stake.

He organized the rally, encouraging his supporters to come to Washington when Congress would be certifying the electors.

Trump tweeted: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” and “Be there, will be wild!”

Many of his followers planned a violent protest.

They posted in plain sight about using force. On Jan. 1, one tweeted: “The calvary [sic] is coming, Mr. President!”

Trump responded: “A great honor!”

On Jan. 5, one posted: “If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.”

Responding comments included photographs of assault rifles and other weapons they planned to bring and comments about occupying the Capitol.

Trump did nothing to discourage this.