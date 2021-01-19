Letters to the Editor

Trump’s words
The insurrection at the Capitol was what President Donald Trump wanted, and he must be held accountable.
Trump agitated his supporters by repeatedly lying about the election being stolen and warning that the fate of the nation was at stake.
He organized the rally, encouraging his supporters to come to Washington when Congress would be certifying the electors.
Trump tweeted: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” and “Be there, will be wild!”
Many of his followers planned a violent protest.
They posted in plain sight about using force. On Jan. 1, one tweeted: “The calvary [sic] is coming, Mr. President!”
Trump responded: “A great honor!”
On Jan. 5, one posted: “If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.”
Responding comments included photographs of assault rifles and other weapons they planned to bring and comments about occupying the Capitol.
Trump did nothing to discourage this.
At the rally, after one statement about a peaceful protest, Trump sent them to the Capitol with this message: “And we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. …and we’re going to the Capitol.”
He sent no messages to stop the rioters, nor call in the National Guard.
He must resign, be removed from office, or impeached and convicted with a bipartisan vote or this violence will continue.
Kenneth Setter, M.D., Tulsa
Listen more
We Americans love competition. It elevates the enthusiasm in sports, business and even academia.
One place it doesn’t work very well is government.
Politicians love to roll up their shirtsleeves and vow to fight for us.
We have a military to fight for us. We need elected officials to work for us.
The current bipartisan mix in government makes it difficult to work through the difficult issues that affect all of us.
There is a condition called confirmation bias, which means making a decision without reasoning and then seeking others that agree.
This is exacerbated by simple phrases like pro-life vs. pro-choice, pro-Second Amendment vs. gun control or conservative vs. liberal. Labels oversimplify more complex concepts.
My experience has been that if I only had either/or choices, I had not researched the problem enough to see several alternatives.
As long as we keep holding onto antagonistic, divisive labels, we will never be able to view a broad range of possible solutions.
We all need to become better listeners and explorers of what we think we know.
One great defuser in an argument is, “You may be right.” Try it sometime.
Dale Brown, Tulsa
Truth telling
Writer Randy Krehbiel’s article “Lawmakers miss their mark” on the front page of the Jan. 10 edition is an excellent assessment of the role Oklahoma’s congressional representatives played in the U.S. Capitol’s tragic events.
Remember Sen. Mitt Romney’s remarks after the riot, “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is to tell them the truth.”
Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice would have done well to have told the truth to their constituents instead of going along with President Donald Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen.
In the Republican Party, Romney has been a lonely voice until he received much applause for his remarks that night.
The Republicans should have been listening to his warnings sooner.
With the exception of Sen. Jim Inhofe, our Oklahoma congressional members chose instead to encourage the doubters.
How much better for our state and our country if these six congressional members had demonstrated leadership by speaking the truth.
Julie Couch, Stillwater
Stitt’s inaction
I listened to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s comments last week about opening the schools and protecting our kids. What a waste of time!
If he was serious, he would need get the vaccine to every school employee.
If he had done that initially, all would have their second shot and all would be protected.
Then he wouldn’t have to tear down schools that are trying to protect kids and staff.
Kay Brown, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Stitt administration raised the vaccinaiton priority of teachers in December.
American patriot
One cannot declare one’s self an American patriot while one is actively participating in sedition and insurrection.
Indeed, one would be a traitor.
Michael E. Sperry, Jay
New respect
I am about as far from U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe ideologically as one could possibly get.
But, I have a new found respect for his integrity and sense of fairness, which is a lot more than I can say for the other U.S. representatives and senator from Oklahoma.
Steve Wilson, Tulsa