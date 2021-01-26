Letters to the Editor

Playing a role
The events of the afternoon of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol did not occur spontaneously.
President Donald Trump spoke at a rally before the certification of the election; the rally included several other speakers. Newly elected Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-North Carolina) called his new colleagues “cowards.”
Congressman Mo Brooks (R-South Carolina) said the crowd’s ancestors had sacrificed their blood and “sometimes their lives,” asking “Are you willing to do the same?”
Donald Trump, Jr. said, “You have an opportunity today .... You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.”
Rudy Giuliani said, “So let’s have trial by combat.”
This set the stage for Trump’s address in which he said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”
We know the crowd followed Trump’s suggestion and walked to the Capitol.
Each one of us has to decide what role the speakers had in the insurrection at the Capitol. But, they did have a role.
John Harlan, Tulsa
Apology needed
I will not leave the Democrat Party, but I must commend Sen. James Lankford for apologizing to Black citizens of Tulsa and beyond for realizing he had made a tragic mistake.
My hope now is he will be a Republican leader in the Senate and vote to impeach the divisive and hateful caricature of a president, the one who left a nation fractured.
Lankford showed reason and understanding with his apology.
However, as he has grown in stature by this move, most of the Oklahoma congressional delegation has shrunk in size by still falsely claiming that President Joe Biden’s election was “stolen.”
One congressman seems to shrink daily with each televised tantrum that includes not wearing a mask in the Capitol and balking at being screened through metal detectors.
Lankford’s apology is a class act, but I finish by quoting Poet Robert Frost, “ …but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep.”
I trust Lankford won’t nod off, and let’s hope others will awake real soon.
Wayne Bauer, Claremore
Blame rioters
Many cast the responsibility for the Capitol riot on President Donald Trump for inciting riot by his language.
He bears responsibility for sending out that verbiage to those who can’t separate hyperbole from reality and rule of law.
But the ultimate responsibility lies with those individuals who acted it out with handcuffs, zip-ties and breaking down of doors.
Where were they born, in a barn?
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Don’t dehumanize
I hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
But opinions vary.
The normal way to begin accepting discrimination is to dehumanize the target.
We know of people being labeled subhuman based on skin color or race, but what about age and location?
If someone is in a hostile location, should it be acceptable to terminate his life? What if he’s there unlawfully?
What if the person in control of the territory doesn’t want him there? Should it be lawful to deny him the unalienable right of life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness?
Sadly, there are many who say “Yes, it’s OK”. But I disagree.
It’s just plain wrong to kill another for being too young and in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Those who vote to snuff out these lives even call their discrimination by nice sounding names like pro-choice.
Now the left is trying to dehumanize conservatives too.
The weapon of choice against adults is to silence or cancel them. But if we learned anything from Russia or China, it will get worse.
Where does the discrimination stop? When will good people stand up and say enough is enough?
Stop the hate and understand that the future of this country depends on us.
Civilizations are known for how they treat the defenseless.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Cartoon reflection
The editorial cartoon of Jan. 19 pictured a bruised and battered Uncle Sam being asked, “Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago?”
Would the Tulsa World please run that same cartoon one year from now so we can reflect on that question again?
Diane Mills, Tulsa