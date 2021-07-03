Letters to the Editor

Silencer lie
Gun silencers are a fantasy from Hollywood. There’s no such thing.
However, there are sound suppressors being manufactured and sold, and they only reduce the noise level from deafening to loud.
These suppressors are expensive, highly regulated and restricted because of the silencer lie.
Many people have diminished hearing today because they fired unsuppressed firearms when they were young.
The deafening sound of a firearm being fired damages follicles in the ears causing immediate ringing of the ears and tinnitus (sounds like crickets) later in life.
I want young people to know how to use firearms properly and safely. We all need sound suppressors attached to our firearms for health reasons.
Suppressors should be sold over the counter with no paperwork or registration.
Readers, enjoy your movies! Just keep in mind: It’s Hollywood, and most of what we watch is fiction, fantasy and outright lies.
Gary McNeely, Fort Gibson
Callan proud
Thank you for the fine article on Patrick Callan, the swimmer who made the Olympic team (“Owasson Patrick Callan, who’s ‘always driving forward,’ thrilled to swim for U.S. in Tokyo Olympics,” June 23).
He is certainly a Tulsa-area resident we can be proud of! Dedicated young people like that don’t come along very often.
Ellen Ester, Tulsa
Veterans benefits
I served in the U.S. Navy for 23 good years. The only bad year was 1966 in Vietnam, where I was infected by Agent Orange.
I am currently considered by the Department of Veterans Affairs to be 100% disabled.
My wife is a member of the Enlisted Association Auxiliary. It advocates for retired military benefits.
It recently notified us of a push in Congress to help balance our federal budget on the backs of our retired veterans. Congress is considering an option for us to pay for Tricare for Life, which is currently provided at no cost for those of us who served 20 years or more.
That change would cost us $1,100 a year.
There is much more to see in this attempt to deny the retired military and others who served access to veterans benefits, including the possibility of closing or downsizing 48 military treatment facilities.
My brother is currently fighting cancer at the Muskogee VA Hospital. They are giving him care he could not afford any other way.
This attempt to destroy the earned rights by veterans by Congress to balance our large budget must be stopped.
The Enlisted Association Auxiliary is fighting the good fight to try to stop the effort of cutting any more of our military health care and VA benefits.
We need the help of Sen. Jim Inhofe.
William Roth, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The Enlisted Association Auxiliary states that the Congressional Budget Office listed options for lawmakers to consider next year in the budgeting process to reduce deficits. These include introducing enrollment fees under the Tricare for Life plan, a minimum out-of-pocket requirement in Tricare for Life and/or higher premiums for Medicare Part B.