Letters to the Editor

Thank you for the fine article on Patrick Callan, the swimmer who made the Olympic team (“Owasson Patrick Callan, who’s ‘always driving forward,’ thrilled to swim for U.S. in Tokyo Olympics,” June 23).

He is certainly a Tulsa-area resident we can be proud of! Dedicated young people like that don’t come along very often.

Ellen Ester, Tulsa

Veterans benefits

I served in the U.S. Navy for 23 good years. The only bad year was 1966 in Vietnam, where I was infected by Agent Orange.

I am currently considered by the Department of Veterans Affairs to be 100% disabled.

My wife is a member of the Enlisted Association Auxiliary. It advocates for retired military benefits.

It recently notified us of a push in Congress to help balance our federal budget on the backs of our retired veterans. Congress is considering an option for us to pay for Tricare for Life, which is currently provided at no cost for those of us who served 20 years or more.