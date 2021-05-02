Letters to the Editor

High barrier
In the April 25 editorial, the Tulsa World pointed out that the proposed move of the municipal court, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department to between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue from downtown would be inefficient and isolate these services from the rest of city government (“We’re skeptical about initial plans for a new home for city courts, jail and public safety leadership”).
I would like to add that it would also create a very high barrier to Tulsa citizens relying on public transit who have business there.
Ordinary Tulsans need to go the courthouse to pay fines, face minor cases and sometimes to serve short sentences.
I haven’t heard yet whether the Family Safety Center would be moving too. But, if it does, that’s hundreds of families experiencing domestic violence who will also need to visit the new location.
From the lowest income part of Tulsa with the lowest vehicle ownership per household, residents from north Tulsa neighborhoods traveling to 51st Street and 129th East Avenue by public transit in the best of times would take about three hours each way.
With the pandemic’s Saturday scheduling, it’s at least six hours, each way. One a transit system that runs 12 hours a day, so really it’s a two-day trip.
The Human Rights Watch found the Tulsa Police racially biased. Most Tulsans know anecdotally that Black Tulsans are over-policed.
The proposed move would deepen racial and economic inequality by making it harder for Tulsans to pay fines, make court appearances or even seek help from domestic violence.
The city should be thinking of the Tulsans they serve, not hiding from them.
Johanna Burton, Tulsa
Ida’s Law
I commend Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent signing of Senate Bill 172, also known as Ida’s Law, on April 20. However, it does not go into effect until Nov. 1.
This is a great feat for our state to help combat the concerns of our country regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, but the fight does not stop here.
While Ida’s Law helps address the protocols for assisting families and communities for future reports, there are thousands of families still needing answers and closure for their loved ones who are already missing.
What is being done for our American Indian and Alaska Native people now?
Collaboration amongst agencies has stifled accurate reporting due to concerns of jurisdiction.
According to Urban Indian Health Institute, there were 5,712 known incidents of missing indigenous women in 2016. Of those, only 116 were logged in the Department of Justice database.
What does this say to our American Indian and Alaska Native community? Are their lives not as important as others are?
These families deserve a certainty to their pain in order to escape a place of ambiguity. Be the change and advocate for our sisters and brothers.
My hope is that the state of Oklahoma implements strategies, resources and funding into helping families already affected by this epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous people.
Maureen Motte, Glenpool
Editor’s Note: Ida’s Law directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice to coordinate efforts for addressing the issue of missing and murdered Oklahoma indigenous people. It is named for 29-year-old Ida Beard of El Reno, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, who has been missing since 2015.
Disgraceful
The comments and sexual innuendo voiced by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, about Vice President Kamala Harris were disgraceful (“BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics,” April 26).
Dahm is supposed to be a mature man elected to public office to help govern our state.
He needs to look up the meaning of statesman, petty politician and character and then decide what he wants to be when he grows up.
Vickie Dodson,
Broken Arrow
Road names
To my knowledge and research, there is no section of highway in Oklahoma that is named after a president.
To have one named after President Donald Trump before presidents such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt or Franklin Roosevelt shows how little intelligence and respect for history that our legislators have.
Phil Goldfarb, Tulsa
Bad poster
Now Mayfest is being politicized. That poster is certainly one of the worst, if not the worse, choice ever made.
It is not an appropriate choice for this event. I usually purchase a copy but not this year.
Mayfest is meant to be a festive occasion. All of the previous poster editions reflected a joyous festival atmosphere.
We have just experienced an awful year. The 2020 Mayfest was canceled. Let’s celebrate this one, please.
Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa
Large return
Part of a successful economy includes a strong, well-maintained infrastructure.
Over the past few years, crumbling roads continue to get ignored, and parking lots in major shopping centers have more craters than the surface of the moon (figuratively speaking).
And, our power and utilities can’t keep up with demand because of poor planning on behalf of our leaders.
I hope all Oklahomans agree that we need a serious look at how we take care of what we have and find new innovative ways to maintain our infrastructure.
It’s a long-term investment that results in a large return. It not only attracts customers to retail areas but also promotes safety along our roads.
It’s a no-brainer, we must act now!
Jordan Humphrey, Owasso
Legal homicide
I’m a bit confused. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill that grants immunity to those who choose to drive through protesters with their vehicles (“Stitt signs bill protecting drivers fleeing riots,” April 22).