Letters to the Editor

Real deal
The Dec.23 article by reporter Andrea Eger’ concerning Dr. Keith Ballard was one that both brought attention to a champion of public education and also to a terrible disease (“Former Tulsa superintendent summoning courage in face of fresh ALS diagnosis”).
Dr. Ballard’s contributions to public education in Oklahoma were expertly recognized by Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield.
He will always be regarded as securing a place on the Mount Rushmore of educators in our state and many of us who knew him will always hold him in high esteem.
I first met Dr. Ballard in 1984 while he was superintendent at Oologah. I was coaching basketball and our team was participating in the Oologah tournament.
He went out of his way to be a gracious host and always make sure I enjoyed the cinnamon rolls in the hospitality room.
On April 15, 2000, while serving as superintendent, our school experienced a devastating school fire. The first person I called was Keith Ballard.
I knew his experience dealing with the tornado that ravaged Oologah school would be invaluable to me. I called him many times in the next few weeks, and he always provided noteworthy guidance, without hesitation.
Keith Ballard is the real deal. He is always friendly, cordial and makes you feel that seeing you is the best part of his day.
It didn’t matter if it was at an educational event or passing each other in the Tulsa Run, he always was the same: A genuine human being I am lucky to have crossed paths with, and so are many other people.
Thanks, Keith.
Tom Linihan, Adair
Democracy
I am 88 years old and believe I have lived through 15 different presidents beginning with Franklin Roosevelt.
After watching the amazing process of electing a new president, thinking about this as I looked out my front door at a new day, the first thing I saw was my beautiful flag, waving gently and proudly.
It gave me much thought about what I had witnessed the day before. I thought about the precious meaning of what the flag really meant to all.
I think about our military cemeteries, and all the cemeteries where so many brave men and women lie, those who proudly and willingly sacrificed along with their loved ones.
I, too, have two brothers lying in military cemeteries.
After watching all that has transpired in the last few weeks, I feel like their sacrifice was not in vain.
We still have that awesome privilege of choosing a leader by the people and for the people.
May those we have chosen to lead this country into the future reach across the aisle to each other and reach an accord for all.
May God bless.
Don Ezzell, Broken Arrow
Avoid complacency
I’m forever amazed this time of year at the generosity of our local benefactors, blood donors and nonprofit organizations making extraordinary things happen for so many.
This year has painfully reminded many of us that we are but a missed paycheck away from financial upheaval or, for some, total ruin.
I am reminded that one day in the near future I may need the help of senior services such as Meals on Wheels or a blood transfusion following a surgery or an accident.
I want to believe that those services will be available to me or someone I know.
We cannot sit in our warm homes and complacently expect the generosity of others to be an endless supply.
Thank you to all the donors for your contributions of time, transportation, groceries, food preparation, money, and knowledge; and most of all, your caring.
A bright and safe New Year to us all!
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Vital service
The pandemic has made apparent how vital of a service the Metro Tulsa Transit Authority (Tulsa Transit) is for thousands of citizens.
Since March 2020, Tulsa Transit has transported over 1 million riders. Many of these riders are essential, frontline workers who must get to and from their jobs every day.
They include medical staff, grocery store employees, pharmacy employees, social service providers and many others.
In addition, Tulsa Transit has delivered over 43,000 Meals on Wheels meals and conducted 2,900 senior wellness checks to homebound Tulsans.
Tulsa Transit’s 180 bus drivers and employees arrive at work every day ready to serve.
Drivers care that you have transportation to and from your destination, and they ensure that your environment is safe with socially distanced seating and mandatory masks on all buses.
Tulsa Transit’s employees take pride in their work and they take pride in serving you.
Next time you board a bus, please thank your driver for their service to everyone throughout our community.
Emily Hall Hutton, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Tom Linihan is the former Adair Public Schools superintendent and former board president of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Editor’s Note: Emily Hall Hutton is chairwoman of the Metro Tulsa Transit Authority Board of Trustees.