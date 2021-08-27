Letters to the Editor

In harm’s way
I want to thank Amelia Cannon, her 3-year-old daughter, Aurora, and her family for sharing their profound story with our community (“Tulsa ER nurse wants world to see her 3-year-old’s battle against COVID-19,” Aug. 22).
Thank you, Amelia, for doing the incredibly hard work as a registered nurse at the Saint Francis Hospital emergency room.
And thank you for sharing the heart-wrenching story about your beautiful daughter paying the price of so many in our community failing to choose to get vaccinated.
For most of us, our prayers, thoughts and gratitude are with you and your loved ones and all others who put themselves in harm’s way to take care of us.
I pray the story will have an impact on many to get a vaccination.
As Pope Francis says, “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”
He doesn’t say that lightly. He’s urging us to take care of each other.
To those who do not believe in science, think of Aurora and countless others, young and old, suffering needlessly.
Try to imagine what that must be like for so many.
Thank you again, Amelia, for your work and for not giving up. Please know that Aurora has countless people praying and hoping for a safe recovery.
Mary Kevin McNamara, Tulsa
Editor’s note: After a 12-day hospital stay, 3-year-old Aurora Cannon returned home to Fort Gibson, escorted by local fire trucks.
Fantasy world
Never in my lifetime did I think I would witness a live rendition of the 1889 fantasy poem about three children, “Wynken, Blynken and Nod” sailing in a wooden shoe.
Seeing the scenes unfolding last week in today’s Afghanistan, a parallel between the children’s names and the main actors in that chaos was astounding.
Wynken is Pentagon spokesman John Kirby; Blynken is Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and Nod is President Joe Biden — nodding off to isolation.
The three told us that their planning discussions showed that any pullout from Afghanistan, no matter when it was done, would be inevitably chaotic.
So they want us to believe that? That is pure fantasy or, worse, lying. A better pullout would have resulted from careful planning and good timing for it.
The big takeaway from the news conferences was that the Biden team, starting at the top, has taken no accountability for the chaotic pullout by declaring it to be inevitable.
What a fantasy.
And the Biden team continues to tell this to the world and does so shamelessly.
Biden has not been paying attention to what is actually happening on the ground in Kabul or refuses to admit it. He has broken the trust we gave him.
J.R. Deam, Tulsa
Rejected offer
The stunning events currently unfolding in Afghanistan have Americans asking more questions than there are answers.
But, while this process plays out, I ask each person to consider what is happening from a different angle.
Our great military defeated the Taliban in two months in 2001. That is a fact.
Let me reiterate with some more information. The Taliban offered an unconditional surrender and offered to disarm fully in December of 2001.
In clear language, they offered to turn in their weapons, stop fighting and go home. They offered to meet U.S. forces in Kandahar and surrender all their weapons, effectively ending the war against the Taliban.
The president of the new Afghan government, Hamid Karzai, was open to this. They also agreed to give up Osama Bin Laden in 2001, if we accepted the unconditional surrender and allowed the new Afghan government to take over.
President George W. Bush rejected that offer.
Twenty years later, both President Donald Trump (who invited the Taliban to Camp David for peace talks) and President Joe Biden (who is in a quagmire right now) are now leaving with a Taliban takeover instead of an unconditional surrender, disarmament and Bin Laden in 2001.
For those who need reminding, it would be 2011 before the U.S. found Bin Laden.
They wanted their war, and they got it, at great cost in human lives and national wealth … and now national pride.
Adam Deatherage, Bixby