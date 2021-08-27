Letters to the Editor

So they want us to believe that? That is pure fantasy or, worse, lying. A better pullout would have resulted from careful planning and good timing for it.

The big takeaway from the news conferences was that the Biden team, starting at the top, has taken no accountability for the chaotic pullout by declaring it to be inevitable.

What a fantasy.

And the Biden team continues to tell this to the world and does so shamelessly.

Biden has not been paying attention to what is actually happening on the ground in Kabul or refuses to admit it. He has broken the trust we gave him.

J.R. Deam, Tulsa

Rejected offer

The stunning events currently unfolding in Afghanistan have Americans asking more questions than there are answers.

But, while this process plays out, I ask each person to consider what is happening from a different angle.

Our great military defeated the Taliban in two months in 2001. That is a fact.

Let me reiterate with some more information. The Taliban offered an unconditional surrender and offered to disarm fully in December of 2001.