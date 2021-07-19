Letters to the Editor

That area is represented by the current county of Fairfax.

My wife, Shirley, and I were home-owning residents of that county while we worked for the U.S. Army and other intelligence agencies located in D.C. during the 1990s and 2000s.

Fairfax County has the second largest school district in the U.S. and has the highest per-capita income of any county, except for the one in Maryland next to D.C.

Maryland would benefit immensely if it could get the northern residential areas of D.C. back.

That obstacle may be because the second residences of our congressional representatives are located in this area, and they don’t want to pay much higher property taxes, if they are moved to Maryland.

Currently, huge sums are given to D.C. by Congress. There are many other non-government organizations that might have to pay their fair share of taxes if they were moved from this tax haven.

The White House and other federal buildings would remain together in a Washington federal district.

S.L. “Hack” Hackworth, Tahlequah

