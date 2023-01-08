Letters to the Editor

Rear-view reflection

During this season of reflection, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank and appreciate those who helped me earlier this year.

The incident in question was when I lost power in my car on I-44 in the 80 per hour speed limit lanes. Thank goodness I had not yet reached the construction zone where there was no shoulder.

After contacting 911, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Walbridge came to assist. He allowed me to wait in his car until the A&W tow truck arrived. They safely delivered me to Don Carlton Honda. The whole team was so gracious in lending me a car for the weekend until my Honda was fixed.

With so much going astray in this world today, it’s important to acknowledge kindness. Happy New Year!

Jennifer Freidhoff,

Oklahoma City

Innocent

When it comes time to hire (elect) a new president, it would be good to forget politics and consider ourselves to be directors of the world’s largest, most benevolent, prosperous corporation, charged with hiring a new CEO.

Our aim should be to select the person most qualified to serve our world, including future generations without regard to political association, personal prejudices, etc.

Although I am an unabashed President Donald Trump supporter, do not consider this to be a Trump commercial. I realize that you could compile a long list of his deficiencies. Hate him with a purple passion if you will, that is your God-given and constitutional right. But do not let this color your good judgement.

I cannot conceive of any thinking person trying to show that we are better off under the current administration than the previous one. Remember our current one is controlled by a professional politician, who was that, and nothing more, for most of his adult life.

Conversely, our previous one was an imminently successful business man. In spite of constant investigations, impeachments and various forms of harassment by the opposition, it can be successfully argued that he has been one of the most successful presidents of recent times. He has not been convicted or, to my knowledge, even censored for any wrongdoing in any of these bogus proceedings.

In view of this, he must be one of the most innocent humans to ever inhabit this Earth.

Roger Williams, Tulsa

Christian founders

This is in response to the letter saying we are a secular nation. The writers states it as face, when it really isn’t (“U.S. is a secular nation,” Dec. 24).

The reasoning takes all the talking points straight from a deist, Nicholas Rathod. George Washington and Ben Franklin never said that they were deists.

Franklin said (on Jun 28, 1787, at the Constitutional Convention), “I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without (H)is notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without (H)is aid?”

Washington attended church regularly until after the war. It is only opinion that he may have moved to deism.

Washington in his farewell address said, “And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality cannot be maintained without religion.”

The letter is correct that by law, our nation is not one religion or another. I am of the camp that the majority of our founders were Christians and acknowledged their faith in Jesus as Washington actually talked about in his public writings. In the early history of our nation, teaching the Bible was required in all schools, and the government paid for the Bibles.

David Jones, Broken Arrow

Community gratitude

My wife and I have worked and lived in Tulsa for over 40 years. Tulsa has a lot to like.

A couple of examples are our police and fire departments. I can’t help but always remember the sacrifice of Sgt. Craig Johnson, who died while on duty in June 2020.

When our house burned to the ground in 2011, a fireman entered at the height of it and removed the pictures hanging on our walls. They were our irreplaceable family pictures.

Also, Tulsa is fortunate to have George Kaiser, who envisioned and mostly funded our crown jewel, Gathering Place.

Over the years I have noticed that our Tulsa Refuse and Recycling Department never misses their appointed pick-up obligations. No matter the weather, workers arrive on your appointed day and pick up our trash. One person on each side of the trash truck, they do their job. I don’t know too many services that can say the same.

Additionally, there are too many numerous other things to mention about what makes Tulsa such a wonderful place to live.

Bart Younger, Tulsa

Do the right thing

I just sent an email to my congressman, Frank Lucas, and I encourage other Oklahoma voters also to write their congressional representatives about the newly elected Republican congressman from New York who embellished his resume as he ran for office.

The actions of George Santos are proven facts, not liberal left wing fabrications. I hope the Oklahoma delegation can look at the facts and vote to ask Santos to resign. He does not hold the values that we Oklahomans want in Congress.

To simply censor Santos and give him menial assignments in the U.S. House does not fit the crime. That option simply takes away the right of representation from the people who elected him.

Again, I ask that our Oklahoma delegation to do the right thing.

Charlotte Hardgrave,

Sand Springs