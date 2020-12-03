Letters to the Editor

Save the bridge
Many remain unaware of specific recommendations found within the complete HNTB Pedestrian Bridge report. The public deserves to know.
City Engineer Paul Zachary has stated the existing bridge cannot be salvaged. The Tulsa World reported, “The city says a 2014 report found that the 100-year-old old bridge to be replaced … is structurally unsound and in danger of collapse.”
The HNTB report says: “Slide-in Bridge Construction was originally developed as a cost-effective technique to rapidly replace an existing bridge while reducing impacts to mobility and safety. …The technique is proposed for Zink Bridge because it is cost competitive with the other explored alternatives, while achieving a superior level of service and durability.”
Speaking of cracks on the bridge, it says, “The cracks do not appear to present an immediate hazard requiring closure of the bridge….One alternative may be regular inspection….”
Indeed, it further states: “Slide-in Bridge Construction allows for construction of new bridge piers while maintaining traffic on the existing bridge.”
So the bridge might even have stayed open during part of its renovation process.
The report also gives the preliminary cost estimate of under $20 million for a double-decker. Consider the possible savings for single-deck renovation that would be keeping history and pleasant shade.
Since the replacement bridge has fallen short, the city, which was not wholly forthcoming, should officially reevaluate the old bridge.
Search with Google the phrase “Don’t Demolish Tulsa’s Pedestrian Bridge Petition.” Over 200 have signed the petition so far.
Jonathan Pinkey, Tulsa
Better leaders
Every day there are increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the U.S.
With no advice from the president, only basic recommendations from White House Coronavirus Task Force and virtually nothing from governor’s attempts to control the pandemic have left mayors and city councils to do something.
Generally, most Americans believe that nothing else can be done.
However, countries such as South Korea, New Zealand and Australia have introduced effective measures.
Australia had only seven cases on a recent day, along with no deaths and 86 active cases in the country.
The state of Victoria has had no cases in at least 27 recent consecutive days. It’s of note that wastewater is also tested for viral particles. Is that being followed anywhere in the U.S.?
We need better leadership.
Arthur Hill, Tulsa
Weak leaders
Until now, I had never really thought too much about how an individual elected person affected me directly.
President Donald Trump has perhaps indirectly caused the death of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic by his lack of leadership, his lack of acknowledgement of the seriousness of the disease and his insistence that it will just go away.
Likewise, Gov. Kevin Stitt has followed Trump’s lead all the way from inviting Trump to hold a political rally in Tulsa with thousands of people seated shoulder-to-shoulder for several hours without face masks in a super spreader event to leaving Oklahomans’ safety to each individual’s “personal responsibility.”
Stitt’s actions come too little too late.
We are among a small handful of states to not have in place a serious face mask mandate that is enforced.
The 6,247 number of new cases of coronavirus reached on Nov. 28 is not acceptable, and it could be less if Oklahomans wore their face masks.
Please, please, if there is weak leadership from the top, at least wear face masks in public so that we can safely send the children to school, keep our economy moving forward, get some relief for our overworked hospitals, protect our most vulnerable citizens and not be concerned about making a political statement.
Leola Farmer, Tulsa
Masked shopping
I was appalled but not surprised by the Broken Arrow City Council no vote on encouraging masks, clearly choosing politics over stopping the pandemic.
The majority of the councilors do not have the strength of conviction or the ethics of our Tulsa mayor, G.T. Bynum, and our wonderful city councilors.
Then I saw a local news report on an initiative in Broken Arrow to get us all to drive there and shop.
Our hospitals are nearing full capacity with positive infections and deaths occurring daily. Our health care workers are at risk and exhausted.
Broken Arrow’s answer is to come shop without a mask.
So I suggest we all get a little political, use our pocketbooks to communicate that we will not be going to shops without a mask mandate.
L.J. French, Tulsa
