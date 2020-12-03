Letters to the Editor

Arthur Hill, Tulsa

Weak leaders

Until now, I had never really thought too much about how an individual elected person affected me directly.

President Donald Trump has perhaps indirectly caused the death of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic by his lack of leadership, his lack of acknowledgement of the seriousness of the disease and his insistence that it will just go away.

Likewise, Gov. Kevin Stitt has followed Trump’s lead all the way from inviting Trump to hold a political rally in Tulsa with thousands of people seated shoulder-to-shoulder for several hours without face masks in a super spreader event to leaving Oklahomans’ safety to each individual’s “personal responsibility.”

Stitt’s actions come too little too late.

We are among a small handful of states to not have in place a serious face mask mandate that is enforced.

The 6,247 number of new cases of coronavirus reached on Nov. 28 is not acceptable, and it could be less if Oklahomans wore their face masks.