Letters to the Editor:

Blood needed
Donating blood is safe and critically important. So, why aren’t you donating blood?
In October, the Oklahoma Blood Institute experienced an emergency blood shortage and issued an urgent call for donors of all blood types.
COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the amount of donors Oklahoma has seen this year, leaving our community and loved ones needing donors now more than ever.
Less than 10% of people donate annually, and that number is down during a worldwide pandemic. Yet, one in seven people entering the hospital still need a blood transfusion.
There is no substitution for human blood, and our children, parents, neighbors, coworkers and friends need our help now.
Donating blood even one time can save up to three different lives. The blood you donate goes to help patients at 160 different hospitals, medical facilities, and road and air ambulances in Oklahoma.
So, what is the best gift you can give this holiday season? The gift of life!
You can give life by donating blood.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is taking all the steps necessary to keep you safe from COVID-19 while you donate making this a safe, free, life changing opportunity. Make a difference in the life of an Oklahoman and visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute website to find your nearest donation center and donate today! What you choose to do with this information is truly life or death for a fellow Oklahoman.
Madison Thompson,
Claremore
Support vets
Tulsa houses many U.S. veterans, and I have been disheartened to see how our veterans struggle to adjust to civilian life once back home.
I am writing in an effort to encourage readers to take an active role in supporting our veterans.
Our veterans have served in the line of duty to protect our nation; however, we are failing to fully support our veterans upon returning home.
As of 2015, almost 30% of U.S. veterans met criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder, and almost 15% met criteria for depression.
Ongoing studies show that rates of suicide have continued to rise among our veterans.
While we cannot control what happens when they are called to action, we have an obligation to ensure that they are getting proper support once they return home.
As someone with close ties to the military, I have seen how hard it can be for our veterans to readjust to being home.
It is vital that family and friends of veterans take the time to check in and support those who are reintegrating into civilian life.
By working to build support for veterans in our communities, we can make the transition back home easier for our veterans and reduce the stigma of mental health services.
I encourage all who read this to check in with your loved ones who have served, and I call on all current military service members to be advocates for your own mental health and the health of your peers.
Alaina Ricketts, Owasso
Taking charge
It’s obvious to many Oklahomans Gov. Kevin Stitt has stepped down from doing anything relevant to combat record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
It’s time for the Oklahoma State Department of Health director to step in, step up and take charge.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force gave the green light to state and local public health officials to “take all measures” necessary in informing the public that a five-alarm fire is raging out of control in our hospitals, towns and cities.
Averaging 2,500 cases a day, 200,000-plus cumulative cases and, sadly, almost 2,000 lives lost, it’s time to act.
Unfortunately, Health Department Director Dr. Lance Frye continues dancing around the idea of asking for a mask mandate from our governor.
Frye was asked if a statewide mandate was needed. With his hands in the air, he said he had “no authority” but only to recommend it.
If Frye has no such authority, then why does he continue to stay in his appointed position?
As our very top statewide public health official, he has the responsibility and duty to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Oklahomans.
It is long past time he have the courage to stand up to Stitt and demand a requirement of a statewide mask mandate.
If not, Frye should consider stepping down. A vaccine is not coming soon enough to slow the spread.
We can no longer wait. Lives are on the line.
G. A. Webster, Broken Arrow
