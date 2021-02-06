Letters to the Editor

Biden’s spite
Every single item the new president has put his name on from Day 1 in office is obviously out of spite and certainly not for the benefit of Americans!
No one could possibly think the massive loss of jobs, on top of COVID-19 losses, could possibly have been thought through.
This is unity?
Our good salt-of-the-earth Democrats will rue the day they voted for Joe Biden.
Lucky for them Oklahoma is a red state, and they can say, “Oh well, our vote wasn’t the deciding one.”
Art Campbell, Tulsa
Masking Mullin
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin brought home recognition for our state as a goof who declined a mask while sequestered in close quarters with fellow lawmakers and staff during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.
In his defense, he managed an inane political response as his reason.
At least five House members have since tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of this type of childish behavior.
I hope Mullin comes to an understanding of the relationship between masks and mitigation.
Bill Evans, Tulsa
Heartfelt writing
Reporter Tim Stanley never ceases to amaze me.
His article about World War II Navy veteran Dale Wear and his upcoming 100th birthday touch the many hearts of your readers (“Tulsa WWII vet to observe quiet 100th birthday due to pandemic,” Jan. 3).
Stanley visits with a lot of older Oklahomans and writes very warm and heartfelt pieces for the Tulsa World, which we can read and be a part of their lives.
We appreciate his kind but insightful words concerning the people whom he is interviewing.
Thank you very much for seeing the talent of Tim Stanley and assigning him to the task of covering the lives of these fine people.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Gender differences
Regarding a column by editorial writer Ginnie Graham about the transgender issue, it is a basic fact that males are different than females (“Bill disguised to help women’s sports will only discriminate against them,” Jan. 17).
I would not want and would protest against a transgender male participating in my daughter’s sport.
Physiologically speaking, there are differences that make each gender unique and would give the one transgender athlete an advantage.
Men do not have menstrual cycles, do not give birth, are not built for the birthing process and do not have the internal organs to carry this out.
Women do not have the facial or body hair that men have, hormones are different, sexual organs are different, etc.
I know this is all very basic knowledge and all of us are aware, but why is it ignored when trying to convince everyone that a male body doesn’t have an advantage when competing against women?
Let children be children and grow up without all this early worry about their sexuality.
If it becomes an issue, then is the time to address it but not when they are still developing, socially and physically. We were made with two distinct bodies for a reason.
Faye Askew, Ponca City
Stitt’s job
The Tulsa World’s Jan. 31 editorial lead, “Executive orders are the wrong way to set national policy”, is right on the money.
The executive branch of the U.S. government, led by the president, does not have constitutional authority to make laws. As we learned in eighth grade civics class, the legislative branch makes the laws, the judicial branch interprets the laws, and the executive branch enforces the laws.
The same concept applies to state governments.
Executive orders are the wrong way to set state policy.
That’s why Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot issue an executive order to impose a statewide mask mandate. He doesn’t have the constitutional authority to do so.
There is no Oklahoma state mask mandate law. Stitt’s job is to enforce laws, not to make laws.
V.M. Pendleton, Tulsa
Excellent process
My wife and I received our COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 at the Tulsa Expo Center. Our experience was excellent.
Upon entrance, we were directed to a table for paperwork, then to one of numerous vaccinations centers.
We were socially distanced. They took our temperature and explained the vaccine. We waited 15 minutes to ensure no adverse effects.
The total time was less than 45 minutes. The whole process could not have been performed more efficiently and effectively.
Many thanks to volunteers, the military representatives and others who made it such a refreshingly well-organized and executed process.
Brian D. Bailey, Tulsa