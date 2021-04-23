Letters to the Editor

Hopeful capitalism
I would like to respond to a letter of April 19, “Modern Socialism Reacts to Failures in Communism.”
The main thing I need to know is that socialism or communism has not been good for people who live under those types of governments and economic systems.
Capitalism is not perfect by any means. There are none that are perfect.
But capitalism gives people a chance; it made this country the envy of the world.
Capitalism gives us jobs and purpose.
That’s why we have a crisis at the border, people just want a chance.
There is no system that will make everyone equal. There will always be poverty; there will always be winners and losers.
Socialism and communism basically do away with the middle class. Most of the wealth is accumulated at the top, everyone else is equally poor.
As long as you have human beings, there will never be equality in economics because some people don’t want to work, others do and work harder. Therefore their rewards will normally be greater.
There are those who promote economic equality with redistribution of wealth.
And all that does is divide us into two classes — rich and poor — and creates an ever bigger government and higher and higher taxes.
Michael L. Smith,
Bartlesville
Founding thoughts
One has to appreciate letter “Be true to the Founders with gun laws” (April 17).
The idea that we should consider the “thoughts and intentions of the Founders” can be applied to other amendments as well.
How about the First Amendment? The establishment and prohibition clause applies to religious organizations of the late 18th century in the U.S., not to those here now.
Freedom of speech would apply to that between individuals in person not that on radio, television, internet and the like.
The press of that time consisted of newspapers, magazines, and pamphlets.
All of them were produced by machines in which type was placed by hand, and the press was hand-cranked.
Let’s go back to that by all means.
There are other parts of the Constitution where these ideas can be be applied, so let’s be open to them.
C. Scott Williams,
Bartlesville
Voting rolls
I am a conservative and against the For The People Act.
I think this administration would better serve the country by not doing anything else, including taking away our state’s voting system.
If the administration was for our country, officials should start serving our citizens instead of opening our borders to immigrants who are dying trying to get here, are sexually assaulted and illegally try to enter our country
Those immigrants are then sent to parts of the country where they are isolated in conditions that will haunt them for the rest of their lives.
I truly believe conservatives should support this because of the human trafficking and that almost everything this administration is trying to shove down our throats is not for our best interests.
We cannot trust this administration, and it should stay out of the individual state voting systems.
I believe that our Founding Fathers would agree to this, but I also believe that they may have voted Democratic in the last election because they may still be on the voting rolls.
Just register to vote in your district, use an ID to vote and make sure the rolls are cleaned up to prevent future fraud. That would be a great law.
Our state system is working just fine.
Raymond Garza,
Bartlesville
Paper placement
I’ve been a Tulsa World subscriber for almost 20 years. I’ve never had a better newspaper delivery person than my current one, Taj Kai.
Taj throws my newspaper directly in front of my garage door each day. This has been especially helpful for me lately since I am recuperating from knee replacement surgery.
I only have to open my garage door and reach down to retrieve my Tulsa World without trekking across my lawn or down the driveway.
Thank you, Taj. I am so grateful you are my carrier.
Carol Round, Claremore
Editor’s Note: For the People Act proposal is H.R. 1. It contains provisions that would expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, limit gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.