Letters to the Editor

When I ask myself what was it all for, my only consolation is that I know our dead and wounded fought for what our service members always have throughout our long history of warfare — each other.

Kit McVay, Tulsa

Safe schools

I have been a student or educator for most of my 72 years. I am very concerned that without mandates for masks and vaccinations, I will not be able to return to doing what I love, teaching.

I was involved in developing Safe and Healthy School Plans. As a principal, I sought out teachers, parents and students as volunteers to write the plan.

We did have emergencies.

When the threat was present, no one asked whether the behaviors expected were a First Amendment issue.

We asked: Did everyone follow procedures and is everyone OK? We pulled together as a school community.