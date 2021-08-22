Letters to the Editor

Left angry
Many Afghanistan War veterans, including myself, have complicated feelings as the war finally comes to a close with the collapse of the Afghan government.
We continue to mourn for our brothers and sisters in arms who gave their lives to the cause, yet we are left to wonder whether that cause was ever worthy.
To those of us who participated in the long-running and mostly futile “Advise and Assist” mission to get the Afghan military to function independently, we have known the answer to that question for a long time.
Given the ineptness of the Afghan military, few Afghanistan War vets would argue we should have stayed the course, and far fewer would say we should have escalated American involvement to thwart the recent gains made by the Taliban.
Nevertheless, I’m angry that senior officers lied about progress in Afghanistan for years when it was obvious to anyone on the ground that we were failing.
I’m angry that politicians are trying to score political points on Afghanistan’s collapse after years of ignoring scathing reports from independent monitors.
I’m angry that the American public was duped into believing that continuing the war indefinitely was necessary for national security.
When I ask myself what was it all for, my only consolation is that I know our dead and wounded fought for what our service members always have throughout our long history of warfare — each other.
Kit McVay, Tulsa
Safe schools
I have been a student or educator for most of my 72 years. I am very concerned that without mandates for masks and vaccinations, I will not be able to return to doing what I love, teaching.
I was involved in developing Safe and Healthy School Plans. As a principal, I sought out teachers, parents and students as volunteers to write the plan.
We did have emergencies.
When the threat was present, no one asked whether the behaviors expected were a First Amendment issue.
We asked: Did everyone follow procedures and is everyone OK? We pulled together as a school community.
I remember a fifth-grader on the committee saying: “Our plan takes away my freedom to act as I want during a crisis. Isn’t that a violation of rights? Isn’t it the government telling me what I can and cannot do? On the other hand, if I don’t follow the plan, I could harm one of my community members. Maybe, in case of a threat, my personal freedoms are not as important as the safety of everyone else.”
The child paid attention during history class!
For me, the mask and vaccination mandates are no-brainers. They are part of a well-researched and practical application of safe practices to keep everyone safe.
To all parents: Work with your school leaders and make sure your school is the safest place on this planet. Stay safe.
Mike Howe, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: Mike Howe is a former principal and administrator in Tulsa Public Schools.
Infrastructure needs
After the last presidential election, Fox News exit polling found more than three quarters of Americans disapproved of the way Congress handled its job.
The good news is Congress has another chance to show it can get work done.
Now Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate to the American people their commitment to focus on what is best for America and our infrastructure for the years to come.
The fiscally responsible Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the U.S. Senate is a step in the right direction finally to make the generational investment in infrastructure that Oklahoma needs.
In Oklahoma, there are over 2,300 bridges and over 1,000 miles of highway in poor condition.
And over the last decade, commute times here have increased by 7.7%, meaning we’re spending less time with our families and contributing to the state’s economy.
Aging infrastructure also hurts our state’s manufacturers, making it harder for companies like ours to move the equipment we build to our customers across the country and around the world.
Focusing on infrastructure and making decisions that move the needle this year makes our economy more competitive and could create more family-sustaining jobs.
For example, new analysis shows that if Congress can get infrastructure done this year, it could create nearly a half million U.S. manufacturing jobs within the next few years.
I urge our elected leaders in the U.S. House to work together to get infrastructure done this year.
Arjun Mirdha, Jenks
Editor’s Note: Arjun Mirdha is the president of TWG, a Dover Co., and AEM Infrastructure Vision Task Force member.
Protect citizens
Bravos and bouquets to the parents and physicians who are challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 658, which prevents Oklahoma schools, colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations — and from requiring masks unless our thus far clueless and obstinate governor declares an emergency.
Cheers also for State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for the stance she has taken on this issue.
Licensed only to practice law in Florida, I am no Oklahoma lawyer. But I do hope that, given the imminent danger to students and teachers, the plaintiffs will be able to obtain a temporary restraining order against enforcement of SB 658 until the case can be decided.
The plaintiffs’ arguments as reported in the Tulsa World all strike me as meritorious.
SB 658 seems especially vulnerable to state (and federal) constitutional attack on due process grounds.
Unremarkable theory: The purpose of government is to protect the citizenry, not to forbid such protection.
William G.
Hollingsworth, Tulsa
Editor’s note: William G. Hollingsworth is a professor of law emeritus at the University of Tulsa.
Support masks
In New York City last year, every night at 7 p.m. people would go to their balconies, open their windows and cheer for first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers who were putting themselves on the line to save lives.
Let’s do the same thing here.