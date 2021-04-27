Letters to the Editor

Like medicine
Regarding the proposed Community Safety Center in Tulsa, I would propose including a core set of social services inside the hallways of a new Tulsa Community Safety/Service Center.
By having expertise in homelessness, substance abuse, physical abuse and other related needs in the same facility, co-mingling with other first responders on a daily basis, there can be significant formal and informal information transfer that can lead to better training, policies and outcomes for the community and service providers.
Instead of focusing on the effects with arrests, ambulance rides and repeated offenses, there should be an emphasis on the roots of the problems, helping to identify and resolve them.
It is like medicine. If you continue to treat and medicate only the symptoms/effects and do not invest in preventative methods, the outcomes for the patients will continue to be worse.
The expenses and stresses will be higher for the patient and the system in general.
The design of the campus will be very important to the outcomes. The space should be designed so all the different functions are able to interact easily and regularly.
I would encourage the mayor, City Council, relevant department heads and campus designers read “The Idea Factory, Bell Labs and the Great Age of American Innovation” by Jon Gertner, and consider what positive and community transformation could come about by having a vision and plan for effective co-mingling of community protection and service functions.
Doug Carson, Cushing
True intent
A recent letter (“Be true to the Founders with gun laws,” April 17) expressed the view that we be true to the Founders’ intent in drafting the Second Amendment regarding the types of weapons it applies to.
It states, “We must be true to our Founders when implementing these amendments!”
I think this is an excellent concept, and I propose we extend it to apply to the regulatory framework regarding firearms that existed at the time the Bill of Rights was adopted.
At that time, there was only one federal law or regulation regarding firearms in existence. Hint: It was the Second Amendment.
Michael Collins, Tulsa
Ridiculous attittude
Being a Second Amendment state is ridiculous.
So, no way ever to take a gun away. What about a criminal? What about a mental health issue?
With recent events, it doesn’t look like flooding the U.S. with more guns is working. It’s creating paranoia.
A recent letter suggested needing a 30-round clip to ward off criminals (“Real uses for an AR-15 rifle,” April 21).
Hello, we live in 2021. I have a small .380 pistol. No need for anything else unless I go deer hunting, which I do not.
Is an AR-15 good for deer hunting? Anything more than a 30-round clip is not necessary.
Come on Oklahoma, don’t be so darn redneck.
John Bell, Tulsa
Civil rights
Again and again, many Republicans are trying to whiten America, preventing anyone of color to serve in the government.
It’s a pattern of behavior they’re using as a tool in limiting our civil rights. Though, I recognize not all Republicans are bigots.
The nomination of Vanita Gupta, an exceptionally well-qualified nominee for the No. 3 spot at the Justice Department and the recipient of numerous endorsements from law enforcement, moved ahead by a 50-49 margin in the U.S. Senate despite the hysterical allegations from Republicans that she is radical, extreme or anti-police.
That move comes after Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee attacked Kristen Clarke, another immensely qualified civil rights lawyer who was nominated to head the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Republicans’ spurious claims against Clarke included that she is anti-Semitic (roundly rejected by Jewish organizations), that she supports defunding the police (she doesn’t) and, again, that she is radical.
They have shown themselves introducing and supporting voter suppression bills in over 30 states targeting the right to vote among minority populations.
Democrats have introduced legislation to counter voter suppression, H.R. 1, and Republican senators are already in opposition to the bill.
Their pattern of hostility to civil rights continues, exposing their intentions.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa