Local enforcement

I came across an editorial advocating that Oklahoma sheriffs start enforcing the new ATF regulation regarding registration of firearms with pistol stabilizing braces.(“County sheriffs need to enforce the law, even if they don’t like it,” Feb. 4).

Did I miss the editorial where the World Editorial Board used the same logic to advocate that sheriff departments, as well as local and state law enforcement agencies and governments, start cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in enforcing immigration laws?

Bill Mauerman, Tulsa

No empathy

So, now Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his lack of wisdom or compassion, and conservative lawmakers are trying to pass bills where even transgender adults are refused body autonomy to have the surgeries or treatments that would let them live their real lives.

I personally feel that children, though they know they are different, should wait until they are more mature to make big changes to their bodies. But I don’t have a transgender child, so I can’t really know the families’ struggles.

But to deny adults who are transgender and have insurance to make the changes to live their authentic lives is outrageous.

Our state not only treats women as second-class citizens, unable to make decisions regarding their reproductive life, now we can add transgender adults to that growing list.

Weren’t the Republicans all about body autonomy during the pandemic? Apparently, it only applies to certain groups under certain situations.

This administration is making Oklahomans look like the biggest backward bunch of bigots in the country. There is no empathy or inclusion for anyone who is different in any way here.

How is this government overreach into the personal medical lives of our adult citizens legal?

We are supposed to be evolving as human beings, learning to appreciate each other’s differences, and show each other respect.

It won’t happen in Oklahoma until people wise up and vote out this meddling administration.

Liz Dobson, Sapulpa

Housing types

Regarding the March 3 story “Tulsa needs $2.5 billion in new housing over the next decade, study says,” research has shown that low-income housing or HUD housing is discriminatory.

The government continues to build this housing only in sections of the city or county with low-income residents or with a majority of residents who are racial or ethnic minorities. This prevents equality of transportation, education, medical resources and other infrastructure needs.

This also segregates the population based on race and socioeconomic class. These areas also have an increased risk of crime and gang activity. It lowers the safety of the community and prevents children from growing up in a safe environment.

According to a study in New Jersey, it found that “neighborhoods can shape the life trajectories of their inhabitants.” Another study showed that in the U.S., only 10% of housing is “age ready.” This means that as our older population ages or more disabilities occur, the less housing is available.

Research shows that building apartment complexes and homes with accessibility features from the beginning is cheaper than adding adaptations later. If all housing is built in an accessible manner, then our elderly population can age at home and our disabled population can stay out of institutions, increasing independence.

The needs of our community must be discussed when it comes to increasing housing within our area. It is important that children, families and those who are aging or have disabilities are made a priority.

Aerika Katip, Catoosa

Legal advice

I find it most disturbing Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond are debating a constitutional issue about using public funds for a religious charter school.

Drummond advises that a “slippery slope “ exists pursuing using public funds for religious education. Stitt disagrees. I believe most learned legal scholars (and I) would agree with Drummond.

Stitt’s track record involving legal matters is poor at best. For example, there was the debacle involving the compact dispute with our sovereign nation friends. Legal expenses were astronomical, accomplished nothing and created a rift between all parties.

So now are we going to embark on another area of the law where Stitt has no expertise and isn’t paying attention to our attorney general? I hope not.

It is my desire that cooler heads among the governor’s closest advisors will prevail and avoid more clashes.

Terrell Palmer, Tulsa