Letters to the Editor

Then I saw a local news report on an initiative in Broken Arrow to get us all to drive there and shop.

Our hospitals are nearing full capacity with positive infections and deaths occurring daily. Our health care workers are at risk and exhausted.

Broken Arrow’s answer is to come shop without a mask.

So I suggest we all get a little political, use our pocketbooks to communicate that we will not be going to shops without a mask mandate.

L.J. French, Tulsa

Help hunger

It is shameful that Congress could not pass a COVID-19 relief bill before Thanksgiving.

More than half of Oklahoma and U.S. families are not food secure, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern could be a powerful voice for an assistance package bringing relief to qualifying Oklahoma families.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) is the first line of defense against hunger in America. SNAP was designed to respond in crises like this.