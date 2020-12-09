Letters to the Editor

Great hospital
Recently, I was hospitalized at Ascension St. John Medical Center with COVID-19.
I wanted to say how wonderful the care was and to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides and caregivers.
There are a number who have survived COVID-19 and are back on the front lines taking care of the rest of us.
We are so very lucky to have this fine hospital in Tulsa.
Thank you, caregivers.
Mitzie Joe, Tulsa
AP takes sides
My college journalism courses taught us aspiring reporters to avoid the mistake of taking sides.
Reasonable people can disagree. The media’s role is to provide a “free marketplace of ideas” where the public can consider differing views.
I’m long retired from journalism. Apparently, impartiality and the free marketplace of ideas have also been retired by today’s media.
Even the exalted Associated Press seeks not to inform but to convince. Instead of reporting, the AP shapes blatantly biased narratives by selecting some facts and distorting or discarding others.
Why? It’s deeply troubling. The AP has shredded its most vital asset — its credibility — in pursuit of what?
Consider: In 2019, Brenton Tarrant live-streamed himself on Facebook as he massacred worshippers at a New Zealand mosque. After his arrest he pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder. In short, Tarrant was without doubt the killer.
Even so, until he was convicted in court the AP followed the usual journalistic standard, referring to Tarrant as “a man accused” and “the alleged gunman.”
But when it comes to the President Donald Trump campaign’s claims of election fraud, what does the AP write? “Increasingly detached from reality…” “…one misstatement after another...” “…baseless claim…”
Sounds like an opinion piece, but no, it’s all from the lead paragraph of a recent AP news story!
Meanwhile, hundreds of witnesses have given sworn affidavits alleging fraud, which the AP refuses to cover.
Someone, for America’s sake, please fill the journalistic integrity void that the AP vacated.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
Shop with masks
I was appalled but not surprised by the Broken Arrow City Council no vote on encouraging masks, clearly choosing politics over stopping the pandemic.
The majority of the councilors do not have the strength of conviction or the ethics of our Tulsa mayor, G.T. Bynum, and our wonderful city councilors.
Then I saw a local news report on an initiative in Broken Arrow to get us all to drive there and shop.
Our hospitals are nearing full capacity with positive infections and deaths occurring daily. Our health care workers are at risk and exhausted.
Broken Arrow’s answer is to come shop without a mask.
So I suggest we all get a little political, use our pocketbooks to communicate that we will not be going to shops without a mask mandate.
L.J. French, Tulsa
Help hunger
It is shameful that Congress could not pass a COVID-19 relief bill before Thanksgiving.
More than half of Oklahoma and U.S. families are not food secure, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern could be a powerful voice for an assistance package bringing relief to qualifying Oklahoma families.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) is the first line of defense against hunger in America. SNAP was designed to respond in crises like this.
But Congress needs to act now to boost SNAP’s benefits so families can put enough food on the table for all who need it.
Nathaniel Batchelder, Oklahoma City
Forget 2020
After experiencing the year 2020, I am seriously wondering if our local media will be able to find enough uplifting material to create an entertaining “That Was The Year That Was” program to publish and broadcast between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
May I suggest an alternative: “That Was The Year We Want To Forget.”
John Fenrich, Owasso
