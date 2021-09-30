Letters to the editor

The salient news is Tulsa will be absorbing over 800 Afghan refugees. Many volunteers, educators, landlords, health care workers etc., will have to come alongside Catholic Charities to help them.

Buried deep in the article, it says that traditionally, Catholic Charities-Oklahoma receives vetted refugees. No further mention or follow up about vetting (or vaccinations) is mentioned. It seems the writer reprinted a press release.

Arthur Long, Broken Arrow

Own the tradition

I graduated in 1971 from Webster High School. I have always had great pride in the tradition and history of my high school.

When my son started at Piedmont, I was amazed at the lack of tradition and student interest and pride. They had no fight song, no tradition on how their queen was crowned and no honor such as being named Warrior Chief.

I realized what a great school tradition, spirit and pride the Webster Warriors had.

It was and still remains a great tradition, and we should not let a few people and Tulsa Public Schools alter and change our mascot.