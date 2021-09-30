Letters to the editor

Support Afghan women
After U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the Taliban seized Kabul. The Taliban’s governmental power is reversing steps taken for gender equality.
Men are taking women’s jobs, male guardians have control over women, and women are not allowed to attend schools. It is estimated that 1.4 million Afghan women are vulnerable and lack valuable support.
Grassroots programs have helped Afghan women become journalists, doctors, innovators and leaders through teaching literacy. At the onset of COVID-19, an Afghan all-girl robotics team created low-cost ventilators to assist with lack of equipment.
Also, 27% of seats were reserved for women in the National Assembly, or Afghan parliament. The Borgen Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit national campaign working to end extreme world poverty, is working to protect women and girls affected by the Taliban.
I urge our leaders, Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and Rep. Kevin Hern, to support Afghan women and girls by asking them to provide Special Immigrant Visas to at-risk women, distributing resources for resettlement and investing in women who remain in the country.
The U.S. can make a difference for women and girls in Afghanistan by restoring their autonomy, thus making the world a safer place.
Amelia Qasem, Broken Arrow
Jobless political games
I’m wondering when Oklahoma residents will not be pawns in the game of political one-upsmanship.
My son lost his job from oil field over a year ago. He went to vocational-technical school to retrain for a better job. A year-and-a-half later, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance money is now canceled, so our government wants him to quit school and go back to oil field.
The problem is, the oil field is gone. Not everyone is sitting on a couch eating doughnuts. I raised my son to work. He should have this chance.
Just remember there are human lives you are crushing. For all of my 66 years, everything I have worked for I will lose. By the grace of God you aren't in our shoes, wondering if I can get medicine or food.
Try helping people and forget politics.
Barbara Stonehocker, Drummond
More digging needed
The article from The Oklahoman about Afghan refugees coming to Oklahoma ("First Afghan refugees have arrived in Oklahoma, Catholic Charities of OKC says," Sept. 24) reads more like a press release than a news story.
As a lead story, it would likely have been a much better article if there was a touch of real journalism.
The salient news is Tulsa will be absorbing over 800 Afghan refugees. Many volunteers, educators, landlords, health care workers etc., will have to come alongside Catholic Charities to help them.
Buried deep in the article, it says that traditionally, Catholic Charities-Oklahoma receives vetted refugees. No further mention or follow up about vetting (or vaccinations) is mentioned. It seems the writer reprinted a press release.
Arthur Long, Broken Arrow
Own the tradition
I graduated in 1971 from Webster High School. I have always had great pride in the tradition and history of my high school.
When my son started at Piedmont, I was amazed at the lack of tradition and student interest and pride. They had no fight song, no tradition on how their queen was crowned and no honor such as being named Warrior Chief.
I realized what a great school tradition, spirit and pride the Webster Warriors had.
It was and still remains a great tradition, and we should not let a few people and Tulsa Public Schools alter and change our mascot.
With all the issues in our schools today, there are much greater concerns to deal with than making Webster remove its Warrior emblem, which would then mean having to change the fight song and alter or totally remove the honor of being Warrior Chief.