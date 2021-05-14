Letters to the Editor

Absolute outrage

The signing of House Bill 1775 by Gov. Kevin Stitt is an absolute outrage and something all Oklahomans should condemn.

At its worst, it could cause serious emotional and physical harm or death to marginalized individuals and communities. At best, it’s a disgusting drain on taxpayer’s time and money.

The authors of the bill and all those who voted in favor should be ashamed.

What we’ve been fed is a lie: that any mention of historical accuracy as it relates to systematic oppression and violence is in itself inherently harmful when taught, discussed or called out.

I can attest to the harm caused by Oklahoma’s attempts to cover up our history in lies and disgrace through my own public schooling in the early 2000s.

Diversity training and education teaches us to value those from all cultures, races, genders, sexual orientations and backgrounds.

It helps us better love our neighbors and ourselves.

Only by confronting the uncomfortable, painful truth will we truly be able to move forward.