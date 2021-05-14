Letters to the Editor

Absolute outrage
The signing of House Bill 1775 by Gov. Kevin Stitt is an absolute outrage and something all Oklahomans should condemn.
At its worst, it could cause serious emotional and physical harm or death to marginalized individuals and communities. At best, it’s a disgusting drain on taxpayer’s time and money.
The authors of the bill and all those who voted in favor should be ashamed.
What we’ve been fed is a lie: that any mention of historical accuracy as it relates to systematic oppression and violence is in itself inherently harmful when taught, discussed or called out.
I can attest to the harm caused by Oklahoma’s attempts to cover up our history in lies and disgrace through my own public schooling in the early 2000s.
Diversity training and education teaches us to value those from all cultures, races, genders, sexual orientations and backgrounds.
It helps us better love our neighbors and ourselves.
Only by confronting the uncomfortable, painful truth will we truly be able to move forward.
We must confront our harmful past and do the important, hard work necessary to be better informed, more proactive and more connected citizens.
We cannot do this work as lawmakers continue to pull the rug out from under us with asinine legislation for which no one asked.
Join me in urging repeal of HB 1775.
Jessica Goodman, Tulsa
True Americans
In reply to the May 3 letter “Dreaming of deporting all ‘leftist Democrats’“ that has a “solution” for “leftists Democrats,” where exactly do Democrats belong except in a democracy?
What is a true American?
A country filled with people who “love their country” and all think the same way has been written about before.
Read this passage: “The working men have no country. We cannot take from them what they have not got. Since the proletariat must first of all acquire political supremacy, must rise to be the leading class of the nation, must constitute itself the nation, it is so far, itself national, though not in the bourgeois sense of the word.”
That’s from the Communist Manifesto.
Some of my ancestors were on this continent long before others floated across the pond from whereever.
For those who don’t like it, maybe they can go back to where their people came from.
Marsha Dunham, Tulsa
KIPP education
The pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of a high-quality education.
Ensuring that young people receive an education that meets their individualized learning needs is vital to their sense of belonging and well-being, academic achievement and long-term success.
During National Charter Schools Week this past week, we celebrate more than 20 years of Oklahoma’s charter schools meeting the diverse educational needs of students.
Charter schools are tuition-free and open to students of all abilities and backgrounds.
The families of more than 81,000 Oklahoma students have chosen a public charter school as the best educational option for their children.
I serve as the executive director of three KIPP schools in Oklahoma that currently educate more than 1,000 students in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
KIPP educators are unified by a common mission: Together with families and communities, KIPP creates joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue the paths they choose — college, career, and beyond — so they can lead fulfilling lives and create a more just world.
Our commitment to high-quality education has remained constant during the pandemic.
In the past year, KIPP teachers have gone above and beyond to provide students with engaging lessons through remote learning platforms.
In the return to in-person learning, we have put in place the systems and routines to ensure students are safe and continue on the path to and through college.
All Oklahoma students deserve a quality education that prepares them for the next chapter in life.
Darius Kirk, Tulsa
Gas tax
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell finally said something that makes sense, unlike his usual obstruction mentality.
He suggested the gasoline tax be used to fund infrastructure. Gasoline tax was specifically designed for maintaining infrastructure.
There is virtually no elasticity of demand relative to gasoline price.
If the price goes up 20 or 30 cents per gallon and demand remains unchanged.
Gary Grimshaw, Tulsa