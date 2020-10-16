Letters to the Editor

Medicaid noise

The timing is just very, very wrong for bringing up privatization of Medicaid in Oklahoma (“Stitt seeks Medicaid privatization,” Oct. 12).

While the concept itself is perhaps not without merit, structuring a brand-new program right now invites yet more bureaucratic chaos.

There are still people frozen out of the state unemployment system by the pandemic tsunami. The audit of the Epic Charter School system has uncovered troubling suspicion of excessive profiteering.

As a retired health professional, I have seen such privatized plans work well, and many which worked poorly. Most are based upon a referral network in a particular area, with penalties for being out-of-network.

For a newly evicted family, for those who are doubling up with relatives, for those with transportation issues, it needs to be simple to access and use and available throughout the state.

Sneaking a hastily contrived plan through in the rump of a heated election does no one any favor. It is more noise than substance. Haste makes waste.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle would do well to ignore it.

Lynn Bootes, Bixby