Letters to the Editor

Oklahoma has an important question on the ballot with State Question 805, which gives Oklahomans a choice on how people should be sentenced for nonviolent crimes.
Before you vote, keep in mind some of the facts.
Yes on SQ 805 means that people convicted of nonviolent crimes could be sentenced up to the maximum allowable time in prison for their crime, but would not receive additional time in prison because of their past.
SQ 805 applies only to nonviolent offenses.
We’ve all heard the phrase that people have “paid their debt to society,” in the form of punishment they received for the crime committed.
Is that true if we vote no?
Instead, no on SQ 805 means that years could be taken away from a person not for the nonviolent crime they just committed, but because they had committed another nonviolent crime in their past.
Apparently, that debt to society was not paid.
I ask you to consider the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution when voting on this measure.
It reads, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”
Is someone serving a 33-year sentence for writing $400 in bad checks in violation of that?
Is that excessive? Cruel and unusual? Is that justice for the crime committed?
Oklahoma has an unjust and expensive mass incarceration problem.
Let’s take a step toward solving it while achieving fairness at the same time.
Vote yes on SQ 805.
Adam Deatherage, Bixby
Would any business replacing in-person and on-site training for its employees switch to online training without negotiating a new price based on the radically different service?
Of course not.
Why then did legislators like term-limited Sen. Gary Stanislawski, who authored the enabling legislation, think that virtual charter schools — which have no responsibility for their students’ safety, transportation and shelter during the school day — should be paid the same amount for their limited services as brick-and-mortar public traditional and charter schools?
Oklahomans have an obligation to provide an education for all its children, not to pay the same amount for each regardless of the services being provided.
It comes as no surprise that the deal provided Epic and other virtual charter schools may have resulted in waste and fraud.
As this sordid story about Epic unfolds, remember the legislators like Stanislawski whose poor judgment made it possible.
Gary Watts, Tulsa
Defund Epic
The time has probably come for the state to defund Epic Charter School for many reasons including their non-cooperation with the state auditor and inspector and other regulatory agencies.
Any agency that accepts public money must be absolutely open with state regulators.
There are other reasons, of course.
They should not be spending public money for advertising or lawyers helping to protect and hide them from public review.
Their owners have become millionaires running a public educational operation while no state educational personnel receive anywhere near that level of compensation.
It has the appearance of misappropriation of funds, which the state should not allow.
Charles Nutter, Tulsa
Medicaid noise
The timing is just very, very wrong for bringing up privatization of Medicaid in Oklahoma (“Stitt seeks Medicaid privatization,” Oct. 12).
While the concept itself is perhaps not without merit, structuring a brand-new program right now invites yet more bureaucratic chaos.
There are still people frozen out of the state unemployment system by the pandemic tsunami. The audit of the Epic Charter School system has uncovered troubling suspicion of excessive profiteering.
As a retired health professional, I have seen such privatized plans work well, and many which worked poorly. Most are based upon a referral network in a particular area, with penalties for being out-of-network.
For a newly evicted family, for those who are doubling up with relatives, for those with transportation issues, it needs to be simple to access and use and available throughout the state.
Sneaking a hastily contrived plan through in the rump of a heated election does no one any favor. It is more noise than substance. Haste makes waste.
Legislators on both sides of the aisle would do well to ignore it.
Lynn Bootes, Bixby
Downtown showdownSo demonstrators can paint the streets, breaking the law, and no one is arrested.
And a group can show up downtown with rifles and handguns and no one is checked to verify that they have a carry permit.
What happened to law enforcement?
A. B. Coker, Jay
Editor’s Note: Oklahoma is a constitutional carry state, meaning no permits are required to carry firearms openly.
Bad example
As the City of Tulsa COVID-19 cases continue to flatten, why aren’t we seeing a discernible downward curve?
The city of Tulsa mandates mask wearing, but too many are flaunting the ordinance. A recent Tulsa World map showed most local ZIP codes with continued high infection rates.
It’s bad enough that Gov. Kevin Stitt has helped make Oklahoma a Top 10 COVID-19 state, but our city is not doing enough to lower the infection rate and death toll.
At far too many grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, bakeries and businesses, we can see people without face coverings, and no one to hold them accountable.
One man at a south Tulsa grocery store screamed he didn’t have to wear a mask because it was not the law and police weren’t enforcing the ordinance.
At check out, the cashier said all people have to do is claim a medical condition and they can go maskless.
Meanwhile an anti-mask group filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa alleging masks cause oxygen deprivation.
I have not heard of people dying from wearing masks, but plenty are dying from people not wearing them.
As it stands, our mask ordinances are nothing but paper tigers. Please wear a mask.
At least it’s setting a good example and may prompt a few COVID-19 carriers to cover their faces.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
Wasteful travesty
I understand the city is wanting to tear out the Arkansas River pedestrian bridge and replace it with a snazzier-looking structure more in keeping with the adjoining park (“New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented,” Oct. 14).
I have not seen an amount for the demolition but guess it will be many thousands.
The new bridge is estimated to cost $27 million and will be totally uncovered, exposing it to sun and rain.
I will bet the usual overruns will jack up the cost. It sounds like a less user-friendly structure too.
This taxpayer thinks this plan is outright stupid and wasteful. If the existing structure needs beefing up, do it.
It looks like a historic structure to me, so let’s keep it and save the big bucks.
By the way, I don’t ever remember voting on this travesty.
Gary Cheatham, Tulsa
Expanding BLM
The city of Tulsa has a wonderful attraction right under its nose, and it doesn’t even see it.
Leave Black Lives Matter, the painted mural, on Greenwood Avenue.
On 11th Street near the Meadowgold sign, write “Route 66.”
On Fourth Street between Main Street and Boston Avenue, write “Deco.”
Near the foundation at Cathedral Square, write “Cathedral Square.” In the Pearl District, write “Pearl District.”
No need to expand out of downtown, but it would be original and interesting. The phrases could be in different colors.
I would bet that no other city would have anything like it.
Sandra Sterling, Tulsa
Don’t reopen
According to the latest news reports about the White House Coronavirus Task Force numbers, most of Oklahoma is in the red zone.
We have been there since July.
Why is Tulsa Public Schools contemplating opening schools? Sure, some kids and their parents don’t like online school.
But the alternative is bleak because people might die.
Superintendent Deborah Gist needs to get a backbone and relay the fact that as long as we remain in the red zone, TPS will not reopen.
Frieda Hale, Tulsa
