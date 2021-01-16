Letters to the Editor

Bias roots
The objection to the electoral certification of Joseph Biden by 135 Republicans was as perplexing as it was dismaying.
Biden won the electoral vote and the popular vote. Why did 135 Republicans go along with the lie perpetuated by President Donald Trump and his enablers?
The gist of the objection was alleged voter fraud in swing states in districts of large Black and brown populations, groups that could swing a close election.
A commission was to be set up to investigate these “irregularities” with a delay in the certification process and an outside chance of overturning the election.
The result of the commission would have undoubtedly been voter suppression.
There seems to be no end of the craven tactics and schemes devised to suppress the minority vote and to keep Trump in power.
It should be noted that this voter suppression began with the end of the Voting Rights Act.
Republican leaders would be better served in putting their fecund, fertile and furtive minds into developing a more inclusive and inviting party for all — including minorities.
Edward Guess, Tulsa
Lankford’s ambition
The extensive narrative Sen. James Lankford provided in his recent newsletter tries to hide the core issue: his motivation.
He chose the completely inappropriate time of the ceremonial affirmation of the Electoral College count by Congress as a time to make a political statement fueled by his ambition and, more important, at a time when the foundation of our democracy, our voting system, was under intense attack.
Shame on him for taking part in this destructive act at a time when our country is more divided than at any time since perhaps the Civil War, all due to the destructive lies hurtling at us daily from a corrupt and dishonorable administration.
That this election was “rigged” perhaps is the most dangerous of these destructive lies.
Lankford cemented his place in history when he planned to join the group of lawmakers to contest the results of this fair and free election, as confirmed multiple times at multiple levels within our state and federal governments and judiciary.
No smooth rationalizations such as the Lankford Letter will fool history into recording this for what it was: raw ambition at the expense of our democracy and way of life.
This current mess will pass, but Lankford’s place in history alongside others such as Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley is assured.
Shame on Lankford.
Brett Johnson,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: Sen. James Lankford announced he would not make an objection to the Electoral College vote when the Senate reconvened after the attack on the Capitol.
Left hypocrisy
The hypocrisy of the left is astounding.
To admonish conservatives who had nothing to do with the incident at the Capitol and to perpetuate condescending and derogatory comments towards those whose political beliefs have nothing to do with what happened is ridiculous.
This type of behavior will only continue to polarize citizens of this country since one side seems determined to eradicate the other side through censorship, financial hardship and derogatory accusations.
If you will recall, millions were repeatedly told ad nauseum that their vote did not really count in 2016, and now we are told our votes were not legitimately tabulated in 2020.
Not to mention Big Tech and business deciding to eradicate competition based on political decisions.
The hypocrisy is suffocating.
When will reporters report without making political statements from an echo chamber?
This is the No. 1 reason for the political division and polarization in this country: declarations based on political opinion.
I have written Sen. James Lankford regarding my opposition to the recent Capitol attack, but I will not support censorship and tolerate hypocrisy by anyone, right or left.
Wendell Miles, Noble
Ridiculous claim
Sheriff Vic Regalado’s claim that President Donald Trump is not responsible for the insurrection on Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol because he did not personally participate is ridiculous (“Tulsa County sheriff says he doesn’t think Trump’s responsible for last week’s violence at Capitol,” Jan. 11).
According to Regalado’s view, every person convicted for blackmail, extortion or murder-for-hire would be innocent.
Karen J.C. Walker, Tulsa