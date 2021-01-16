Letters to the Editor

The extensive narrative Sen. James Lankford provided in his recent newsletter tries to hide the core issue: his motivation.

He chose the completely inappropriate time of the ceremonial affirmation of the Electoral College count by Congress as a time to make a political statement fueled by his ambition and, more important, at a time when the foundation of our democracy, our voting system, was under intense attack.

Shame on him for taking part in this destructive act at a time when our country is more divided than at any time since perhaps the Civil War, all due to the destructive lies hurtling at us daily from a corrupt and dishonorable administration.

That this election was “rigged” perhaps is the most dangerous of these destructive lies.

Lankford cemented his place in history when he planned to join the group of lawmakers to contest the results of this fair and free election, as confirmed multiple times at multiple levels within our state and federal governments and judiciary.

No smooth rationalizations such as the Lankford Letter will fool history into recording this for what it was: raw ambition at the expense of our democracy and way of life.