Letters to the Editor

Liberal hate
I have to respond to the obvious hate-liberal Associated Press story “Rush Limbaugh, voice of American conservatism, has died,” (Feb. 17).
This was a partial part of the article, “His foes accused him of trafficking in half-truths, bias and outright lies …”
It’s so sad these people do not even have respect for a man who is not yet even buried.
Remember the old saying that if you cannot say something good, do not say anything.
The liberal hate never ceases to amaze me.
Marion Parks, Broken Arrow
Strange neighbor
I appreciate the World running the editorial column “What kind of neighbor is my kind neighbor?” (Feb. 14).
If one was wondering why nearly half the country, including Oklahoma, does not vote Democratic, the mindset displayed in the column provides reasons almost beyond counting.
References to Hezbollah, “other mafias,” Louis Farrakhan, “France as a teenager,” Nazis and a pandemic neighbor — all this invective applied to a neighbor not well known except for being a support of Donald Trump.
This comes after that neighbor, unbidden, performs an act of kindness by plowing snow from a “pandemic getaway” driveway.
Then, the piece invokes U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s largely fictional account of her “terrifying experience” in the Capitol and talks of giving the neighbor “absolution.” Really.
We need not doubt that very many people these days consider that everything is political.
Michael Collins, Tulsa
Taxing vehicles
Taxing electric vehicles to drive on the roads is certain to discourage going green.
When I registered my first electric car in Oklahoma (I’m on my second one now) I was surprised there was no break for not adding pollution to the world.
Recent writers have bemoaned the fact that we buy no gasoline to pay the road tax. I have been buying gasoline for 60 years.
I’ve paid plenty of road tax. My gas guzzler pickup pays enough for two vehicles.
The federal government recognizes the contribution electric cars make toward clean air by allowing $7,500 tax credits on electric car purchases.
But Oklahoma wants to tax them.
You want to see who is wearing out the roads? Go count big rigs on Interstate 44 for an hour, then multiply that number by the 80,000 pounds each one weighs.
The gravel and asphalt trucks that went past my house last summer damaged the road so badly that it required repaving. Guess who paid for that?
There was no road tax on the developers building houses in the new additions where the trucks were going.
Oklahoma, where there is government by a few people, but not for the people.
Also, I can drive 1,000 miles for $24.00, can you?
Robert Ferguson, Owasso
Flagrant hypocrisy
How dare Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford attempt such ridiculous legalese to justify their appalling vote to acquit the former president of such a heinous act.
They have no respect for their constituents or any person of common sense by proffering such a flimsy, nonsensical excuse. I’m not surprised but I am disgusted!
The fact that the proceeding was constitutional had been established. It clearly should have been a prima facie case for anyone who has a shred of decency and respect for truth and justice.
Besides, none of our former presidents would have dared to behave in the manner that was displayed so audaciously as Donald Trump, who has consistently shown no understanding or respect for the Constitution, no remorse for his behavior, and no concern for those who suffered and died and will bear the burden of his horrendous words and deeds for many years.
What an appalling and blatant travesty of justice and a dark day, mocking America’s claim for justice and democracy.
Heaven help us all after such an outrageous display of partisan politics, lies and pathetic attempts at theatrics and deception by Trump’s unskilled attorneys.
It’s so sad that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knew the truth, spoke it and yet didn’t do as he suggested, stating that senators should vote “their conscience.”
He proved he doesn’t have one. Such flagrant hypocrisy.
But, God is not mocked. Divine justice is much more painful than any verdict the courts could render. Luke 12:47 (“The servant who knows the master’s will and does not get ready or does not do what the master wants will be beaten with many blows.”) has me praying for mercy on the darkened souls.
LaDonna Paris, Tulsa