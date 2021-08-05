Fire Bennett
Republican Party of Oklahoma Chairman John Bennett obviously is as arrogantly delusional as President Donald Trump.
Have the Republican leaders of this state gone insane?
Can they not see how self-destructive they’ve been since the election?
Using the yellow Star of David as an icon was idiotic and is so politically incorrect only an arrogant, delusional self-centered person would think it appropriate (“Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews,” July 30).
Bennett should be fired along with everyone else involved with the Star of David post.
Randy Eslick, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Several Republican government officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, have issued statements condemning the comparison.
COVID winning
Much has been written about why so many Americans are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Regardless of their rationale, the consequence is the same, as Los Angeles-based ICU physician Thanh Neville bluntly stated in an op/ed recently published in the Huffington Post.
Dr. Neville writes, “I thought when this pandemic began that we were all in this fight together, engaged in a war against a common enemy. Now, I painfully realize that we were never on the same side and … unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war.”
Amen.
Clarke Kendall, Tulsa
Busy streets
I read with interest a couple of letters to the editor focusing on the bike lanes resulting from the redesign of 11th Street (Route 66) and a few other roads in the Tulsa area (“Tulsa traffic lanes are a mess,” July 27 and “Adding bike lanes should have taken more planning,” Aug. 2).
As a driver, I’m enjoying the dedicated center left turn lane along many parts of the road.
Also, as a driver and a business owner along Route 66, I have noticed that all of a sudden most people are driving the speed limit instead of the previous 40 mph to 50 mph norm.
Business owners are enjoying parking in front of their businesses now, an option that didn’t exist before.
Do I want people to slow down and look around and see my business and allow school children and other pedestrians to cross the road safely? Yes.
Do we have to pay more attention when we drive now? Yes.
Is the road safer now? Definitely so!
Do the stop lights need some tweaking along the way to lessen congestion? Yes.
Are the bike lanes being used? Yes, more and more every day.
I see it.
There are a lot more vehicles than just automobiles utilizing our streets, and nowadays a lot more families are walking, riding their bikes or riding scooters on those streets.
I thank the city of Tulsa for the revamping of Route 66.
Tom Brown, Tulsa
Climate failures
Oklahomans need the programs in the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion budget bill expanding Medicare, Medicaid, public education, preschool education, child care, parental leave and elder care and modernizing our aging and failing electrical grid and overdue poverty-relief programs.
Oklahoma and the world need its $1 trillion funding of climate change abatement.
The U.S. has done almost nothing about global warming and climate change during the 30 to 40 years this has had a clear consensus concern of world scientists.
The Earth is burning, and the worst is yet to come.
Future generations will curse the U.S. for doing so little about this global crisis.
Nathaniel Batchelder, Oklahoma City
Congress wrong
Congress just went on a break for six weeks as landlords continue to evict families who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.
Really? The leaders can’t agree on the vote, so they just go home.
Who thinks this will solve the problem? They are serving residents whom they need to help and who are struggling to put food on their tables and keep the roof over their heads.
This is just wrong.
Carole Fox, Jenks