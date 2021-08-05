Letters to the Editor

Also, as a driver and a business owner along Route 66, I have noticed that all of a sudden most people are driving the speed limit instead of the previous 40 mph to 50 mph norm.

Business owners are enjoying parking in front of their businesses now, an option that didn’t exist before.

Do I want people to slow down and look around and see my business and allow school children and other pedestrians to cross the road safely? Yes.

Do we have to pay more attention when we drive now? Yes.

Is the road safer now? Definitely so!

Do the stop lights need some tweaking along the way to lessen congestion? Yes.

Are the bike lanes being used? Yes, more and more every day.

I see it.

There are a lot more vehicles than just automobiles utilizing our streets, and nowadays a lot more families are walking, riding their bikes or riding scooters on those streets.

I thank the city of Tulsa for the revamping of Route 66.

Tom Brown, Tulsa

Climate failures